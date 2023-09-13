CYPHER Learning Modern Learning Platform Immediately Available in AWS Marketplace

Organizations can directly procure CYPHER Learning Modern Platform, including AI-powered CYPHER Copilot, in AWS Marketplace

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER Learning®, the leading modern learning platform for businesses and academia worldwide, today announced that CYPHER Learning is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The availability of CYPHER Learning's modern learning platform and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Copilot tool in AWS Marketplace can help drive personalized learning and empower AWS customers to create comprehensive, engaging, and gamified courses and assessments to unleash human potential.

CYPHER Learning takes the chore out of learning, teaching, and training and allows organizations to personalize the learning experience at scale. It is designed to help organizations elevate employee productivity, close knowledge gaps, boost retention and performance and is critical in helping employees upskill and reskill to contribute better. Powered by AI, the CYPHER Learning platform promotes accelerated curriculum and course design, targeted assessments to track learner progression and identify gaps, alignment with a full competency-based learning model and embedded gamification to increase learner engagement. The new AI-powered Copilot tool gamifies courses to bring development to life and inspire learners, improving information retention and understanding to deliver better outcomes.

CYPHER Learning has been leveraging the power of AWS for the last 10 years, and in August of 2023 CYPHER Learning joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. Now, AWS customers can purchase CYPHER Learning's Modern Learning Platform directly in AWS Marketplace.

"We're helping learning and development (L&D) professionals and educators accelerate course development at scale," said Jennifer Geisler, CMO and VP of Product Management at CYPHER Learning. "AWS Marketplace opens up additional avenues for our organization to reach more L&D instructors focused on delivering personalized learning and better outcomes for their learners."

AWS customers can use their existing AWS promotional credits to procure CYPHER Learning in AWS Marketplace. CYPHER Learning is designed to remove 80% of the work required to design and curate courses, competencies, and assessments, meaning teachers and trainers can focus on the final 20%.

Learn more about CYPHER Learning's availability in AWS Marketplace here.

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is leading the necessary disruption of learning platforms to unleash human potential with modern learning. The company exists to ignite lifelong passions through personalized, engaging, and limitless learning experiences for all. CYPHER gives learning and development (L&D) professionals and educators more time to teach and train, builds human connection into everything they do - and delivers tailored learning experiences that are meaningful and measurable. The CYPHER platform is easy-to-use, beautifully designed, and infused with AI-powered technology. Every aspect beams thoughtful innovation and engineering that puts people first. Millions of users experience their "just in time, just for me, just the way I want it" approach in 50+ languages with the CYPHER award-winning platform. See the modern learning platform at www.cypherlearning.com .

