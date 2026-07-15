Cypress Creek and Google Break Ground on America's Largest Solar Project

Project will include 2.5 GWdc of solar and 2.9 GWh of battery storage once fully complete

Will support 700 construction jobs per phase

Built with Arkansas steel and American-made components, the project strengthens America's manufacturing base by tapping it to power America's energy future

Google and Cypress Creek are committing to support local communities through dedicated community investment funds

WILSON, Ark., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Energy and Google today joined community leaders, project partners, and elected officials to celebrate the start of construction on the first two phases of Steel River Energy Center, the nation's largest solar energy project to date. The groundbreaking event marked a major milestone for a project that will help meet growing electricity demand while showcasing Arkansas's role in strengthening America's energy and manufacturing supply chains.

Built with Arkansas steel and American-made components, the project strengthens America's manufacturing base Post this Steel River groundbreaking: From Left to Right, Moss Construction CEO, Scott Moss; PACO Steel & Engineering Corp. Managing Director, David Paik; Rivercrest ISD Superintendent, Shantele Raper; Cypress Creek Energy CEO, Kevin Smith; First Solar Head of IPPs & Strategic Accounts, Mounir El Asmar; Nextpower Chief Commercial Officer, Jonathan Eastwood; Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, Secretary Shane E. Khoury; Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director, Clint O'Neal; LG Energy Solution Vertech | Chief Product Officer, Tristan Doherty; Google Head of Data Center Energy, Americas, Will Conkling.

The project's first two phases will deliver 1.6 GWdc of new solar generation and 1.9 GWh of new battery storage to the local grid, helping support economic growth and strengthen energy reliability across the region. Once fully complete, the three-phase project will provide 2.5 GWdc of solar and 2.9 GWh of battery storage to the local grid system by 2029. This is enough electricity to power more than 315,000 Arkansas homes each year.

Google Makes Landmark Energy Investment

Under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with project owner and operator Cypress Creek, Google has secured energy from the first two phases of Steel River Energy Center, which represents the largest solar and storage project across Google's global portfolio to date.

"Steel River not only represents an important investment in Google's clean energy commitments, but also in our commitment to Arkansas," said Will Conkling, Head of Data Center Energy, Google. "This collaboration with Cypress Creek Energy will strengthen the grid and help ensure more reliable, affordable, and clean energy is available for businesses and communities throughout the state."

The project will connect to the regional grid, adding new generation and storage capacity to help power Arkansas's growing industrial economy, including steel manufacturing, new data centers, and other major employers across the region.

"As Arkansas's economy continues to grow and attract new industries, ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for our communities and businesses is more important than ever. The Steel River Energy Center represents a significant step forward in meeting our state's increasing demand for power," said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. "By leveraging solar—one of the lowest-cost sources of new generation—we're able to keep energy costs manageable for families and businesses across Arkansas. This project not only strengthens our grid, but also supports economic development and helps secure a sustainable energy future for our state."

Made in America and Built on Arkansas Steel

Located in Mississippi County, Ark., the nation's leading steel-producing county, Steel River Energy Center demonstrates how American manufacturing is expanding to build the next generation of energy infrastructure needed to support economic growth and rising electricity demand.

That growth is being driven in large part by the rapid deployment of solar and energy storage across the country. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, solar and battery storage accounted for 91% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the United States, fueling demand for American-made steel, solar panels, trackers, batteries, and other critical energy technologies. Today, the clean power industry supports more than 1.4 million jobs and is creating new opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and communities across the country.

"Some people still question whether a domestic solar supply chain is possible. This project is proof," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Creek Energy. "Steel River is the largest solar project with energy storage in the country, and it's being built with 100% U.S.-made solar panels and structural steel. That's good for American manufacturing, good for Arkansas, and good for the country's energy future."

Nearly all of the project's structural steel will come from Mississippi County, Ark. For the project's first two phases, PACO Steel will provide more than 400,000 steel piles manufactured in Blytheville using more than 142,000 tons of steel coils produced at U.S. Steel's Big River Steel facility in Osceola. Each structural steel pile is stamped, "Proudly made in Mississippi County, Arkansas."

Sitting atop those piles are solar trackers from Nextpower, built with domestically produced steel, including significant steel content from Big River. The project will also utilize 100% U.S.-made solar modules from First Solar and battery energy storage systems from LG Energy Solution Vertech, assembled in the United States with battery cells manufactured entirely in North America, predominantly at U.S. factories.

"Steel River Energy Center is a welcome addition to our business community in Arkansas and will provide vital energy storage services to support manufacturing operations," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "This facility will be a showcase of American manufacturing, using steel manufactured right in Mississippi County, Arkansas, and we congratulate the company on its groundbreaking."

Investing in Mississippi County

Steel River Energy Center is expected to create approximately 700 construction jobs per phase and generate an estimated $300 million in local tax revenue over the life of the project, benefiting Rivercrest School District, Mississippi County, and the Town of Wilson. Cypress Creek has selected Moss as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

In addition to the project's economic benefits, Google and Cypress Creek are committing a combined $8 million to support local communities through dedicated community investment funds.

Google has committed $5 million in energy affordability initiatives to support local Arkansas residents and K-12 schools. This commitment builds on Google's existing Greater West Memphis Energy Impact Fund, supporting new community solar subscriptions in West Memphis for low-income customers, residential health and safety improvements and weatherization in Mississippi County, and energy efficiency projects in school districts across the state.

Cypress Creek has committed an additional $3 million through its community investment program, beginning with a $400,000 contribution to Rivercrest School District for the construction of a new playground.

The community funds are intended to support initiatives that strengthen local communities and create lasting benefits for residents across Mississippi County.

"We are grateful for the investment Cypress Creek is making in the future of Mississippi County," said Shantele Raper, Superintendent of Rivercrest School District. "The generous support provided through Steel River Energy Center will benefit our schools well into the future. Cypress Creek's initial investment in the Rivercrest Elementary School Playground is just one example of its commitment to creating opportunities for our students. This state of the art, inclusive playground will provide a place where every child can learn, play, and grow together. These investments and opportunities would not otherwise exist, and they will support our students for years to come."

About Cypress Creek Energy

Cypress Creek Energy is a U.S. independent power producer and developer of energy infrastructure designed to meet the nation's rapidly growing demand for reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable electricity. Built on more than a decade of experience developing, financing, owning, and operating energy assets, the company delivers integrated solar, storage, and firm capacity solutions that serve utilities, communities, and large-load customers.

Cypress Creek believes energy infrastructure should create lasting value beyond generating affordable, sustainable electricity. Through responsible development, long-term ownership, and meaningful community partnerships, the company is committed to strengthening the places where it lives, works, and builds. Since inception, Cypress Creek has commercialized 19 GW of projects and today has more than 6.8 GW of assets operating or under construction, along with a 19 GW development pipeline. Through Cypress Creek Solutions, its in-house operations and maintenance platform, their experienced team manages more than 8.6 GW of energy assets for both Cypress Creek and third-party owners across 24 states.

SOURCE Cypress Creek Energy