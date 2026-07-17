Cypress Grove Celebrates a Standout Year of Award-Winning Cheese

ARCATA, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Grove is delighted to announce a remarkable year of recognition, earning top honors at three of the cheese industry's most respected competitions: the American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition, the International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA), and the World Championship Cheese Contest®.

Humboldt Fog wins Gold in the American Original – Made from Goat's Milk category and was named one of the Top 10 Cheeses in the ACS Best of Show competition.

Most recently, Cypress Grove was honored at the 2026 American Cheese Society Awards, where Humboldt Fog® earned Gold in the American Original – Made from Goat's Milk category and was named one of the Top 10 Cheeses in the ACS Best of Show competition. With more than 1,600 entries evaluated across 123 categories, placing among the Top 10 represents an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the craftsmanship, care, and passion behind every Cypress Grove cheese.

Adding to the celebration, Truffle Tremor® received Silver in the Soft Ripened with Added Flavor (All Milk Types) category, further highlighting the strength and diversity of the Cypress Grove portfolio.

The company also earned an impressive collection of honors at the 2026 International Cheese & Dairy Awards, the world's longest-running and largest dairy awards program. For more than 125 years, the ICDA has recognized excellence in cheese and dairy craftsmanship, drawing more than 4,500 entries annually from over 20 countries.

This year's award-winning cheeses included:

Gold and Double Silver — Meyer Lemon & Honey

— Meyer Lemon & Honey Gold — PsycheDillic®

— PsycheDillic® Silver — Humboldt Fog®

— Humboldt Fog® Silver — Sgt. Pepper®

— Sgt. Pepper® Bronze — Piment d'Ville

"We are incredibly grateful to see our cheeses recognized alongside so many outstanding makers from around the world," said Pamela Dressler, President/Managing Director. "These awards are meaningful not only because of the recognition itself, but because they reflect the dedication of our entire team — from our creamery and quality teams to the farmers, partners, and goats that make what we do possible every day."

Earlier this year, Cypress Grove was also recognized at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest® in Madison, Wisconsin, one of the most respected technical cheese competitions in the world. Held biennially since 1957, the contest attracts more than 3,000 entries from cheesemakers across the globe.

Highlights from the competition include:

Midnight Moon® named one of the Top 20 Finalists and earned a Gold Medal in Hard Goat's Milk Cheeses .

named one of the and earned a in . Ms. Natural® received a Silver Medal in Soft Goat's Milk Cheeses.

Together, these honors celebrate the innovation, craftsmanship, and passion that have been at the heart of Cypress Grove for more than four decades. While awards are not the ultimate goal, they serve as meaningful validation of the commitment shared by everyone who helps bring Cypress Grove cheeses to tables across the country.

Cypress Grove extends sincere thanks to its dedicated team, loyal customers, and, of course, the remarkable goats behind every award-winning cheese. Their continued support inspires our pursuit of exceptional cheese and meaningful moments around the table.

Cypress Grove products are available nationwide at leading retailers including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons Companies, The Kroger Co., Target, and most specialty retailers and independent cheese shops. Consumers can find their nearest retailer using the store locator here.

For more information, please visit www.cypressgrovecheese.com.

Images HERE.

Press Kit HERE

ABOUT CYPRESS GROVE CHEESE

Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn in Humboldt County, California, Cypress Grove is America's leading producer of award-winning artisan goat cheese, crafted to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. From the iconic Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original® that helped define the American soft-ripened cheese movement, to bold new creations like Olive & Herb, Meyer Lemon & Honey, and Hatch Chile, Cypress Grove brings uncompromising quality and inventive flavor to cheese lovers and cheese cases everywhere. Operating across three beloved product lines - fresh, soft-ripened, and aged - Cypress Grove cheeses are a staple of specialty retailers, independent cheese shops, and fine food destinations nationwide. The creamery's commitment to craft has earned consistent national and international recognition. For more information, visit cypressgrovecheese.com, follow on Instagram @cypressgrovers.

SOURCE Cypress Grove