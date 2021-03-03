Cypress Industries Expanding Wire Harness Business in India
Increase in Demand for Wire Harnesses in India Spurs Cypress Industries to Build New Factory in Ahmedabad
Mar 03, 2021, 08:47 ET
AHMEDABAD, India, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, TX-based global manufacturing company, Cypress Industries, has begun construction on a new wire harness and cable assembly facility in Ahmedabad India, nearly tripling their capacity in India.
"Cypress is experiencing rapid growth in our Indian wire harness facility not only due to our excellent quality and competitive pricing, but also because companies are looking for low-cost wire harness sources outside of China due to recent struggles with Chinese supply and tariffs," said CEO Tom Lonsdale. "Our new, state-of-the-art cable and wire harness facility should be complete by May 2021 enabling us to service more wire harness customers."
General Manager of the Cypress Industries facility, Hasit Ruparel, champions the plant. "Ahmedabad provides us with a skilled wire harness workforce who exhibits a great work ethic. Here we also have access to some of the most competitive labor and overhead rates in the world," says Ruparel. "Gujarat state in India is also known as one of the most 'pro-business' and growth environments for export in India. This, along with a highly-automated facility, allows this location to be among the most competitive in the world for cable assemblies and wire harnesses."
https://www.cypressindustries.com/
Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cypress-industries
Media Contact:
Hasit Ruparel
[email protected]
512-637-2568
