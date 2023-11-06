Cypress Living to Install Nobi AI-Powered Smart Lamps for Fall Detection and Prevention

Detecting 100 percent of falls, Nobi enhances senior-living residents' safety and wellness

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced that Cypress Living, South Florida's most comprehensive resource for senior-living care, has selected Nobi as a trusted partner to enhance resident safety and wellness. Through the partnership, Cypress Living will install Nobi AI-powered Smart Lamps to detect and prevent falls as well as monitor residents' health and activity patterns.

"Our commitment to providing the best care and ensuring the resident safety is at the core of our partnership with Nobi," said Joe Velderman, vice president of innovation at Cypress Living. "We tested other solutions, but none delivered everything Nobi offers in one comprehensive solution. With Nobi, we can provide every resident with independence while also ensuring that if a fall happens, Nobi will be there to detect it."

Guaranteed fast help after a fall

Nobi Smart Lamps combine elegant design with cutting-edge AI technology to ensure resident comfort and safety. Often, when older adults fall they must wait for help, sometimes for hours, which can be detrimental to their health. One in two older adults who lie on the floor for longer than one hour die within six months of the fall. Quick help is a matter of life and death. Nobi Smart Lamps detect 100 percent of falls. This makes Nobi 80 percent more effective than today's traditional nurse-call systems. Nobi also assures fast help. Only 30 seconds after a fall, Cypress Living caregivers will be alerted, allowing them to respond as quick as possible. Today, Nobi's average intervention time is only 3 minutes and 7 seconds. That is 12 times faster than care communities without Nobi.

"Cypress Living shares Nobi's ambition to empower older adults to live carefree with dignity," said Niels Coch, head of Nobi USA. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support Cypress Living in making this ambition a reality. As innovative pioneers and change makers, together we will make a difference for Cypress residents and staff."

Prevents four out of five falls

Nobi Smart Lamps are proven to reduce falls in professional care communities by 80 percent. When a resident sits up in bed, Nobi automatically shines a soft light to ensure they can easily find their way. Nobi will alert caregivers when a resident gets out of bed or leaves the room, so caregivers can offer proactive help, for example, when going to the bathroom at night— thus preventing a fall. Monitoring can be customized for each resident, allowing for less intrusive check-ins and more tailored care. When a fall occurs, Nobi shares the anonymized images of the fall (15 seconds before and after), allowing care professionals to analyze the events leading up to the fall. With this information, Cypress Living can take steps to help residents avoid falls in the future.

Long-term partnership for Nobi and Cypress Living

Cypress Living has committed to systematically outfitting its new buildings with Nobi Smart Lamps. From 2024, Cypress Living will install 50 Nobi lamps per year, continuing this initiative until 2031. This long-term partnership underscores Cypress Living's dedication to providing state-of-the-art care and ensuring the ongoing safety and independence of its residents.

About Cypress Living

Backed by a mission to continually empower those we serve, Cypress Living is the area's leading innovator of programs and services that ensure the health and wellbeing of older adults throughout Southwest Florida. Cypress Living provides operational support to Cypress at Home , a comprehensive suite of in-home services that allow older adults to maintain independence and age successfully and safely in their own home, and at Cypress Cove , a luxury life plan retirement community offering all levels of quality living options as well as rehabilitative care.

About Nobi

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks.

Nobi currently operates in Belgium, the United States, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Nobi has an international advisory board with specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. Nobi was proclaimed "Most Promising Healthcare Innovation 2022" by Flemish and Dutch healthcare professionals. It has also received several other awards, including the Merit Award for HealthTech Senior Care, a prestigious IF-award, the Henry van de Velde 2021 Award in both the categories of Business Innovation and Consumer, a German Design Award, and the international MUSE Design Award in eight categories. For more information, visit https://nobi.life/en-us/ . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps .

