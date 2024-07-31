CYRIN Cybersecurity Platform has added New Virtual Attack Scenario

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYRIN, the virtual cybersecurity platform from ATCorp., has added a new scenario that teaches students how to investigate, analyze and mitigate a cyberattack on the enterprise

In this new Attack Scenario from CYRIN, students play the role of a network security administrator of an enterprise in order to investigate, analyze and mitigate an attack on the enterprise. They are told that a host on the Internet has been persistently scanning their network. The enterprise has an Incident Response Rack that consists of:

A server with cybersecurity tools, and

A workstation with a browser-based user interface to view and analyze data from the security tools.

Students use these tools to determine:

The service being targeted by the attacker, and

If the attacker succeeds in finding and exploiting a vulnerability in this service.

After analyzing the nature of the attack, they must block the attacker from the network. The scenario includes a quiz that tests the students' understanding of the attack and how best to prevent attacks of this nature.

Why this is Important

The ability to investigate anomalous network activity is an essential cyber defense skill. To successfully complete this scenario students must use tools such as intrusion detectors and firewalls to capture potentially malicious traffic and analyze logs to identify the nature of the attack. This will give students an understanding of how security gaps are closed.

This new scenario is mapped to NIST Work Roles:

This attack scenario is just a small part of CYRIN's ongoing development efforts that keep CYRIN at the forefront with new and innovative ways to train and teach students and learners in the art of cybersecurity. Inexpensive, easy-to-use and tailored to your schedule, the CYRIN labs and attack scenarios are your entry to the world of cyber security. To learn more about our content visit the CYRIN catalog page.

The Team

ATC-NY, based in Ithaca, NY, is the cybersecurity division of Architecture Technology Corporation, and responsible for CYRIN development. They work with numerous commercial, educational and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, who helped support the effort to develop CYRIN. To see more visit https://cyrin.atcorp.com/

About Architecture Technology Corporation

Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. ATCorp specializes in advanced research and software-intensive solutions for complex problems in Information Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise-Scale Network Computing, AI, and Machine Learning. To read more about their products and services, visit ATCorp at https://www.atcorp.com.

