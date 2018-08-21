Cysteine: Global Markets to 2023 - Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cysteine Market - Segmented by Production Process, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cysteine market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period, primarily driven by growing demand from the dough conditioning application, from the bakery industry. Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is also likely to stimulate the cysteine market during the forecast period.

Dough Conditioning Application Driving the Market







Cysteine is widely used in the bakery industry as a dough conditioner. It tears apart the disulfide bonds of gluten, a protein found in flour that is responsible for giving thickness to dough. India is the second-largest manufacturer of biscuits, after United States. The bakery industry in India is expected to grow at 18-20% in the next five years, with proliferation of brands, such as Bauli. Bimbo, world's largest bakery product group, has muscled its way into India with the acquisition of a majority stake in a local bread group, Ready Roti India. This could spark more deals for cysteine in the coming years.







Food the Dominating End-User Industry







Cysteine is used as an ideal intermediate for meat flavorings and roast aromas. By reacting cysteine with various sugars, a number of savory flavors can be synthesized. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also announced that the average consumer is expected to eat 222.2 pounds of red meat and poultry in 2018. Domestic production is also expected to surpass GBP 100 billion. The decline in meat prices and dietary trends that focus more on protein and less on carbohydrates have helped in the continuous growth of meat production. With the increase in consumption of meat, across the world, the demand for cysteine is likely to grow during the forecast period.







Animal Feed and Pharmaceutical Dominating the Asia-Pacific Market







In terms of consumption, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held a significant market share. China is the largest producer of L-cysteine. The country follows the traditional method of producing cysteine, using duck feathers and human hair compared to the fermentation process. China's animal feed production industry is the largest industry, globally, with around 187 million metric ton production in 2016. It is further planning to increase its production to 220 million metric ton by 2020, as per the 13th Five Year Plan (2016-2020) of Ministry of Agriculture, which in turn, is likely to drive the demand for cysteine during the forecast period.







Notable Developments

In November 2017 , CJ Haide (a subsidiary of CJ CheilJedang) completed the expansion of its Daxie facility, to increase the production capacity of fermented cysteine to 3,000 metric ton.

Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Report



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Study Assumptions



1.4 Study Deliverables



1.5 Research Phases







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Insight



3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis



3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants



3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services



3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



3.3 Regulatory Policy Analysis



3.4 Patent Analysis







4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers



4.1.1 Growing Demand from Dough Conditioning Application



4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry



4.2 Restraints



4.2.1 Availability of Better Substitutes



4.2.2 Harmful Effects of Cysteine on Human Body



4.3 Opportunities



4.3.1 Development of Palladium Reagents for Cysteine S-Arylation







5. Market Segmentation and Analysis - (Market size, Growth, and Forecast)



5.1 By Production Process



5.1.1 Natural



5.1.2 Synthetic



5.2 By Application



5.2.1 Conditioner



5.2.2 Flavor Enhancer



5.2.3 Reducing Agent



5.2.4 Anti-aging Agent



5.2.5 Others



5.3 By End-user Industry



5.3.1 Food



5.3.2 Pharmaceuticals



5.3.3 Cosmetics



5.3.4 Others







6. Regional Market Analysis (Market size, Growth and Forecast)



6.1 North America



6.1.1 United States



6.1.2 Canada



6.1.3 Mexico



6.1.4 Rest of North America



6.2 Europe



6.2.1 Germany



6.2.2 United Kingdom



6.2.3 Italy



6.2.4 France



6.2.5 Spain



6.2.6 Russia



6.2.7 NORDIC Countries



6.2.8 Rest of Europe



6.3 Asia-Pacific



6.3.1 China



6.3.2 India



6.3.3 Japan



6.3.4 South Korea



6.3.5 ASEAN Countries



6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6.4 South America



6.4.1 Brazil



6.4.2 Argentina



6.4.3 Rest of South America



6.5 Middle East & Africa



6.5.1 GCC Countries



6.5.2 South Africa



6.5.3 Rest of MEA







7. Future of the Market







8. Competitive Landscape



8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements



8.2 Market Share Analysis**



8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players







9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & services, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)



9.1 Wacker Chemie AG



9.2 Nippon Rika Industries Corporation



9.3 Ajinomoto North America Inc.



9.4 Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem Co. Ltd



9.5 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd



9.6 Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co. Ltd



9.7 Donboo Amino Acid Co. Ltd



9.8 Merck KGaA



9.9 CJ Haide (CJ CheilJedang Corp.)



9.10 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd



9.11 Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co. Ltd







