Cytellix Honored with 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Cytellix Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The MSP Channel

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytellix announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named the Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform (CCWP™) as a 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

"We are honored to be recognized as Product of the Year by MSP Today," said Walt Czerminski, Cytellix CEO, a cybersecurity industry veteran and former CISO at State Street and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. "Our groundbreaking solution is the first and only platform that provides MSPs with a new opportunity to offer needed compliance and cybersecurity technology to their clients - all under one umbrella. This recognition underscores our commitment to helping MSPs deliver value to their clients in reducing cyber risk."

The Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform (CCWP™) is the ONLY place where Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) are delivered as a single integrated solution. It is tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and government-related entities including the Defense Industrial Base sector.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Cytellix as a 2023 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with (Cytellix') Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers."

Winners of the 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today.

About Cytellix

The patented and award-winning Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform is the ONLY place where GRC and XDR are delivered as a single integrated solution that is purpose-built for scale and low impact on customers. Our significant investments in automation and AI/ML reduce customers' cybersecurity overhead, management, and remediation requirements by delivering correlated intelligence in real-time that provides a single source of truth for their cybersecurity posture. Cytellix translates this output into real-time actionable response efforts based on the greatest risks to the business. We deliver flexible delivery models to enable an affordable total cost of ownership for this comprehensive cybersecurity solution. www.cytellix.com.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. http://www.itmag.com/ Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

