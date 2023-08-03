Cytellix® Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cyber Risk Management, 2023

Cytellix® has been named as a sample vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Cyber Risk Management report.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytellix® is honored to be recognized as a sample vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Cyber Risk Management report. The Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform (CCWP™) is the ONLY place where Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) are delivered as a single integrated solution to reduce cyber risk.

The convergence of total risk leveraging information and operational security concerns is accelerating, and organizations are actively seeking new methods to connect data sources, automate, and ensure IT/OT is covered as a whole.

"We're excited to be acknowledged by Gartner in the latest Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management," said Brian Berger, President of Cytellix. "From inception, we set out to truly innovate and bring greater value and accessibility to companies of all sizes. Our platform was built to support the next evolution of risk management – delivering GRC capabilities, along with threat detection and response across IT and OT environments, to meet the evolving needs of the market."

Tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses as well as government entities including the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) sector, the Cytellix platform is an easy-to-use and versatile platform that extends risk management across the cyber ecosystem. The convergence of GRC with threat management delivers a holistic view of an organization's cyber posture.

To learn more about Cytellix, or to schedule a demo, visit cytellix.com.

Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cytellix

The patented and award-winning Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform is the ONLY place where GRC and XDR are delivered as a single integrated solution that is purpose-built for scale and low impact on customers. Our significant investments in automation and AI/ML reduce customers' cybersecurity overhead, management, and remediation requirements by delivering correlated intelligence in real-time that provides a single source of truth for their cybersecurity posture. Cytellix translates this output into real-time actionable response efforts based on the greatest risks to the business. We deliver flexible delivery models to enable an affordable total cost of ownership for this comprehensive cybersecurity solution. www.cytellix.com.

Cytellix Contact:

Janine Wald

Director of Marketing

714-330-3153

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytellix