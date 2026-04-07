Cytovale Appoints Eric Khairy as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran MedTech commercial leader brings over two decades of operating experience to drive

program-building enabled by company's rapid sepsis test

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale®, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on the early detection of sepsis, today announced the appointment of Eric Khairy as Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created role, Khairy will lead global marketing strategy and execution as the company accelerates adoption of its IntelliSep® rapid sepsis test.

Eric Khairy, Chief Marketing Officer, Cytovale

"Eric brings deep commercial experience from high‑growth top-tier MedTech organizations," said Cytovale CEO Ajay Shah. "He has successfully built and scaled teams that support product adoption and growth, and he understands how to translate clinical innovation into broad patient impact. His expertise strengthens our executive leadership team as we bring IntelliSep to more emergency departments across the nation."

Khairy joins Cytovale from Inari Medical where he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Operations, helping to fuel the company's growth from $6 million to $600 million in annual revenue over his seven-year tenure, from startup through a $1 billion IPO and subsequent $4.9 billion acquisition by Stryker. Prior to Inari, Khairy held commercial and strategy leadership roles at Philips, Volcano, Corindus Vascular Robotics, and Minogue Medical.

"Sepsis is a leading cause of in-hospital death and the most expensive condition to treat, and every hour of delayed treatment costs lives. We can do better," Khairy said. "Cytovale's IntelliSep delivers an actionable sepsis test result in 8 minutes, not days. This solution has already reached over 65,000 patients, and I'm excited to accelerate its adoption."

Khairy holds an MBA from MIT, an M.A.Sc. in biomedical engineering from the University of Montreal, and a B.Eng. in computer engineering from McGill University.

About IntelliSep®

IntelliSep is Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced microfluidics to provide Emergency Department clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep assesses the body's dysregulated immune system response to infection and provides a risk score for sepsis within approximately eight minutes using a standard blood draw. For more information, visit cytovale.com/our-solution/intellisep-sepsis-test/.

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale developed IntelliSep®, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic for use with a standard blood draw in Emergency Departments to determine risk of sepsis. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit cytovale.com and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cytovale