Multicenter Study Shows Reproducible Clinical and Operational Gains Following Expansion of IntelliSep Sepsis Test Across Health System

SCCM 2026 presentation reports 19% reduction in sepsis mortality and double-digit operational improvements across four hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale® today announced new multicenter, real-world data demonstrating that clinical and operational improvements in sepsis care first observed at a high-volume emergency department (ED) in Baton Rouge, La., were successfully replicated across four additional hospitals within Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady (FMOL) Health. In a one-year pre- and post-implementation analysis of more than 34,000 ED patients with suspected infection, expansion of the IntelliSep® rapid host-response sepsis diagnostic beyond the initial site was associated with a 20%+ reduction in mortality and resource utilization.

The findings, presented at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 2026 Critical Care Congress, suggest that leveraging IntelliSep to enable early sepsis detection can drive repeatable patient-centered outcomes in diverse ED settings. Across the four hospitals, ranging from tertiary care to community hospitals, key findings included:

19% relative reduction in sepsis mortality , driven by earlier identification of high-risk patients and faster initiation of life-saving treatment.

, driven by earlier identification of high-risk patients and faster initiation of life-saving treatment. 22% relative reduction in mortality among patients initially suspected of sepsis who were ultimately not septic. By quickly ruling out sepsis, IntelliSep enabled clinicians to identify and treat the true underlying condition sooner.

By quickly ruling out sepsis, IntelliSep enabled clinicians to identify and treat the true underlying condition sooner. 20% increase in ED discharges with no increase in seven‑day revisit rates.

with no increase in seven‑day revisit rates. 30% decrease in blood culture utilization, concentrated among patients ultimately not diagnosed with sepsis, while maintaining greater than 90% utilization among confirmed sepsis patients.

"After a peer-reviewed study of our initial implementation at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (OLORMC) showed the real-world impact of IntelliSep, we were confident that we wanted to expand the use of the test at other hospitals in our health system," said Christopher Thomas, MD, Chief Quality Officer at FMOL Health. "What's most compelling about this new data is how consistently those clinical and operational improvements appeared across every participating hospital, from large tertiary centers to community hospitals. IntelliSep demonstrated that it can scale across any environment with repeatable, meaningful impact, giving clinicians faster, more accurate insight when evaluating patients for sepsis."

This study represents the first multicenter evaluation of IntelliSep's real-world impact across hospitals serving diverse communities. The initiative began at OLOLRMC, the system's highest-volume ED. Following observed improvements in clinical and operational metrics, the approach was expanded to St. Elizabeth Hospital, a 78-bed community hospital in Gonzales, La.; Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, a 340-bed hospital in Lafayette, La.; St. Francis Medical Center, a 330-bed Level 3 trauma center in Monroe, La.' and St. Dominic Hospital, a 570-bed tertiary care hospital in Jackson, Miss.

"At St. Francis Medical Center, IntelliSep has strengthened early decision‑making and improved both ED discharges and blood culture utilization," added John Bruchhaus, MD, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center. "IntelliSep has decreased our diagnostic utilization costs while improving mortality and decreasing length of stay at our facility. It has become a vital tool in our everyday practice when treating sepsis," said Dr. Bruchhaus.

The study entitled "Effect of Rapid Sepsis Test Adoption on Mortality, Discharge, Hospital-Free Days and Blood Cultures Across Four EDs in a Health System: Early Experience," will be presented at SCCM 2026 on Monday, March 23, at 10:15 a.m.

About IntelliSep®

IntelliSep is Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic and is the first and only sepsis diagnostic specifically cleared for use in the Emergency Department (ED) to aid in early sepsis detection. IntelliSep leverages machine learning and advanced microfluidics to provide ED clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep assesses the body's dysregulated immune system response to infection and provides a risk score for sepsis in approximately eight minutes using a standard blood draw. For more information, visit cytovale.com/our-solution/intellisep-sepsis-test/.

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale developed IntelliSep®, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic for use with a standard blood draw in Emergency Departments to determine risk of sepsis. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit cytovale.com and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Cytovale