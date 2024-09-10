Cytrence Unveils Kiwi: The First Advanced USB 3 KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) Device for Engineers, IT Professionals, and Enthusiasts

Cytrence Kiwi enables seamless access to multiple devices—servers, mini-PCs, single-board computers, and embedded systems—with unmatched ease and flexibility.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrence, a leading innovator in automation and robotic tooling, proudly announces the official launch of Cytrence Kiwi, the first advanced KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) device over USB 3. Designed to revolutionize how engineers, IT professionals, and tech enthusiasts manage their multi-device setups, Kiwi offers unmatched performance and flexibility, establishing itself as truly one-of-a-kind in the industry.

Kiwi offers a host of innovative features, including:

A desktop setup showing a keyboard, partial monitor view, and hands using a mouse and keyboard to operate a host computer. The Kiwi device connects the host to a target mini-PC, demonstrating seamless control of the target device through Cytrence Kiwi's compact design and clean connectivity.

Cross-Device Control : Use your laptop or PC's keyboard and mouse to control another device seamlessly.

: Use your laptop or PC's keyboard and mouse to control another device seamlessly. Ultra-fast Video Performance over USB 3 SuperSpeed

over USB 3 SuperSpeed Compact Design: Weighing only 25 grams and fitting into the palm of your hand, Kiwi is portable and easy to use in any environment.

Kiwi enables seamless control of multiple systems using a single laptop or a host PC, drastically improving cross-device workflow efficiency. Unlike traditional KVM over IP, Remote Desktop, or KVM switches, Kiwi leverages the SuperSpeed capabilities of USB 3, allowing users to handle on-site devices and graphics-intensive applications with ease. Whether you're working with servers, mini-PCs, single-board computers, or embedded systems, Cytrence Kiwi is the tool to keep you ahead.

"With Cytrence Kiwi, we set out to solve a problem faced by software developers, hardware engineers, IT professionals, and tech enthusiasts everywhere—the need to conveniently operate devices near their desk, host stations, or on-the-go without compromising native performance," said Hui, Founder of Cytrence. "Kiwi is the product we wish we had years ago. It removes the hassle of clunky setups. Our goal is to streamline your multi-device workflow, helping you work far more efficiently with Kiwi."

About Cytrence

Cytrence is dedicated to creating innovative automation and robotic process tooling products for engineers, IT professionals, tech enthusiasts, and the education sector. Based in Burlington, MA, Cytrence is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology with cutting-edge solutions.

