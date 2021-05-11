Cyware Unveils New Threat Response Docker to Empower Security Community with Open-Source Threat Intelligence Technologies

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, today unveiled its new Cyware Threat Response Docker , a free, curated open-source solution that combines multiple open-source threat intelligence tools in one easy-to-access location to help analysts and researchers more efficiently analyze security data. Cyware's Threat Response Docker is generally available today and can be downloaded for free here .

Built by Cyware, the new Docker image is a packaged collection of open-source threat intelligence feeds that enable users to automate and orchestrate various threat intelligence tasks, including data collection, extraction, and enrichment. By automating these key actions, security professionals can more efficiently curate threat intelligence data to automate manual threat intelligence tasks.

"The threat intelligence process can be incredibly exhaustive without the right supporting technologies and processes in place – there is no shortage of data to sift through to turn the noise into meaningful and actionable insights," said Avkash Kathiriya, Vice President of Research and Innovation, Cyware. "Cyware is excited to deliver our new Threat Response Docker to the broader analyst and researcher community. With this new solution, security analysts can more easily tackle threat intelligence challenges with automation, freeing them up to focus on higher-level analysis and threat investigation to make key security decisions."

Cyware has enabled the capability through its new open-source solution for teams to improve the end-to-end threat intelligence process through:

Threat intelligence gathering and collection of all intelligence and enrichment feeds.

Extraction and processing of threat intelligence after the data is collected, such as reports and indicators that are extracted and standardized into ingestible formats.

Analysis of the data collected and standardization across all indicators.

Curation of OSINT into STIX format, enabling analysts to create, modify, standardize, disseminate, and ultimately share intelligence via STIX objects.

To learn more and download the new Cyware Threat Response Docker, visit: https://github.com/cyware-labs/Threat-Response-Docker .

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) and threat intelligence technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. www.cyware.com

