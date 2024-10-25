Czech Republic Orders Two Embraer C-390 Millennium Multi-Mission Aircraft

The Czech Republic becomes the fourth NATO member to acquire the C-390 Millennium.

This acquisition will benefit both the Czech Air Force and the local aerospace industry.

PRAGUE, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Czech Ministry of Defense (MoD) signed a contract for the acquisition of two Embraer (NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3) C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft.

These two NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) standard aircraft will modernize and enhance the operational capabilities of the Czech Air Force. They will be able to perform a wide range of missions, such as tactical transport of troops, vehicles, and equipment, medical evacuation, firefighting, disaster management, humanitarian support, and air-to-air refueling.

This contract not only strengthens the Czech Air Force but also positively impacts the local aerospace industry, which will see a significant increase in its share of production for the program.

"Past and present history clearly shows us that the military needs to be able to transport people and heavier cargo over longer distances. Evacuations from Afghanistan and Sudan are clear evidence of this. I am therefore very pleased that we have managed to acquire aircraft for our Air Force that are capable of performing these tasks," said Defence Minister Jana Černochová.

"This order from the Czech Republic, a NATO member, is an invaluable mark of confidence for Embraer. It encourages us to implement the best technology to provide our customers with the operational capabilities needed to accomplish the most demanding missions. With this order, Embraer will reinforce its ties with the local Czech aerospace industry, recognized for its expertise and product quality for decades," said Bosco Da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

In addition to the aircraft, Embraer will provide a comprehensive training and support package for the Czech Air Force to ensure the smooth integration of the aircraft into their fleet.

With a maximum payload of 26 tons, a top speed of 470 knots, and state-of-the-art technology, the C-390 is the leading aircraft in its class. Its powerful engines, large cargo hold with a rear ramp, and robust landing gear allow it to handle the most demanding missions, including operations from unpaved runways.

The current fleet of C-390 aircraft in service around the world has accumulated more than 15,000 flight hours, with a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates exceeding 99%, demonstrating exceptional reliability in its category. Along with Czech Republic, the C-390 has been selected by the Netherlands, Hungary and Portugal, three NATO members, as well as Austria, Brazil, and South Korea.

