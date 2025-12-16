Czech TV Elevates Video Streaming with Harmonic

Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor Improves Streaming Video Quality and Boosts Viewer Engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Czech Television (Czech TV), the public broadcaster of the Czech Republic, has teamed up with Harmonic to modernize its video streaming workflow. By adopting Harmonic's award-winning software-based XOS Advanced Media Processor and moving transcoding operations in-house, Czech TV gains greater control and the ability to deliver exceptional-quality streaming experiences to millions of viewers.

"After years of relying on outsourced solutions, we recognized the need to bring media processing in-house. Harmonic's XOS media processor unlocks AI-powered content-aware encoding to deliver superior-quality video streaming on a wide range of devices," said Jan Dvořák, head of IT, digital services at Czech TV. "This shift has allowed us to streamline operations, gain efficiency, reduce costs and boost engagement, while offering the highest video quality to our audiences."

Harmonic's XOS media processor leverages a cloud-native foundation, AI-powered EyeQ™ encoding technology and a full playout-to-delivery feature set to elevate video streaming for Czech TV and support mobile, web app and HbbTV delivery. The advanced media processor enables Czech TV to generate multiple video profiles, add subtitles and insert logos for pop-up channels, boosting audience engagement and elevating the viewing experience. The XOS media processor also provides Czech TV with state-of-the-art audio mixing capabilities for the delivery of descriptive audio for impaired audiences, allowing for a more inclusive streaming experience.

"As a long-standing Harmonic customer, Czech TV continues to demonstrate forward-thinking leadership by embracing innovation and leveraging software efficiencies," said Tony Berthaud, senior vice president, sales, APAC and EMEA at Harmonic. "With the XOS media processor, Czech TV is establishing a strong foundation for streaming and standing out in the marketplace by delivering outstanding video experiences with enhanced audio."

Harmonic's local partner Smart Informatics played a key role in ensuring a smooth deployment for Czech TV.

