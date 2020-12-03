D CEO Names TruePoint Communications Founder Jessica Nunez To Dallas 500

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO, the award-winning business title of D Magazine, has named Jessica Nunez as a member of its prestigious Dallas 500, an annual ranking of the most influential business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth. D CEO editors leverage extensive contacts in local business circles, as well as conducting hundreds of interviews and performing months of research to compile the list.

Under Jessica's leadership, TruePoint has experienced tremendous growth to rank as a Top 100 PR agency in the nation and a three-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies in the U.S.

"It's truly an honor to be included among D CEO's select list of respected leaders," said Jessica Nunez, founder and president of TruePoint Communications. "I am passionate about building and ensuring sustainability of the North Texas business community and am proud to serve as an example of what determination and passion can achieve."

Jessica joyfully serves to propel others forward and is passionate about helping entrepreneurs prioritize strategies and achieve accountability that accelerate their business growth. In 2016, Jessica served as the president of Entrepreneur's Organization (EO) Dallas. She is the current chair of EO's Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, which cultivates a community of young entrepreneurs from over 100 locations around the world.

In Dallas, Jessica is a board member for Behind Every Door, a non-profit organization that aims to transform underserved neighborhoods by empowering individuals and families to build and sustain healthy communities. She is a founding member of Social Media Club Dallas, as well as One Hundred Shares Dallas, a non-profit organization that brings 100 women together to financially propel other non-profits.

About TruePoint Communications

TruePoint Communications is a rapidly growing integrated communications agency that leverages marketing strategy, digital media and public relations to propel brands forward. Our strategic initiatives result in higher sales, increased web traffic, greater awareness and positive public perception for clients.

TruePoint delivers more than communications services. We bolster our clients' teams with sound business strategy, scrappy execution and determined efforts to generate meaningful results. We anticipate client needs and deliver above and beyond. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and follow @truepointagency on social.

Contact:

Marianne Ortiz

972-388-5524

[email protected]

SOURCE TruePoint Communications

Related Links

https://truepointagency.com

