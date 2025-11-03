D. Crystal Alford-Cooper, CFP®, Elected Financial Planning Association's 2026 President-elect

A new FPA Treasurer and new members of the FPA Board of Directors were also elected

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, announced today that the Board of Directors elected D. Crystal Alford-Cooper, CFP® , as the 2026 FPA President-elect for a one-year term. Alford-Cooper's term will begin Jan. 1, 2026, succeeding incoming 2026 FPA President Daniel Galli, CFP®.

Alford-Cooper brings her lifelong passion for financial wellness to the role; she is the director of financial planning at Law & Associates Wealth Management and Planning in Glen Echo, Maryland.

"Crystal's dedication to the profession is evident in her years of service," says 2025 FPA President Paul Brahim, CFP®, CEPA®. "From her work to educate the next generation of financial planners to her own professional dedication to her clients and firm, Crystal is a wonderful embodiment of a devoted planner who wants to keep the profession moving forward."

In addition to her work at Law & Associates, Alford-Cooper is a former adjunct professor at Howard Community College. She has been a committee member of CFP Board's Council on Education and a past president of the Association of African American Financial Advisors.

Alford-Cooper is completing a four-year term on the FPA Board of Directors this year, and before becoming FPA's 2026 President-elect, she was the chair of FPA of Maryland. She will celebrate her 30th year as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional next year.

"I am excited to help FPA continue to help the profession evolve to ensure it's meeting the needs of all who can benefit from the guidance of the financial planning community," Alford-Cooper said. "I take very seriously the responsibility we have at FPA to represent the profession and ensure planners are always rising to the occasion to meet their clients' needs and all people where they are."

Juan G. HernandezAriano, CFP® , who is completing his first year on the FPA Board of Directors, was selected to serve as the 2026 FPA Treasurer. Prior to serving on the Board, he was chairman, president, and education director of FPA of Houston. In addition to his work with FPA, HernandezAriano is founder and principal of WealthCreate in Houston, and has been constantly involved in community and research programs in South America.

FPA is pleased to announce the election of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new board members, elected based on the recommendation of the FPA Nominating Committee, will serve a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2026. These individuals bring their diverse experiences and backgrounds to guide FPA's business mission and increase recognition of the financial planning profession. The newly elected board members are:

Maria Castillo Dominguez, CFP ® – Founder of Valoria Wealth Management in Miami, Fla., has created financial plans for widows, divorcees, professional women, and couples. Castillo Dominguez has been a member of the FPA of Orange County and the FPA of Miami. Bilingual in Spanish, she worked with the FPA of Miami to create a recurrent series of financial literacy classes in partnership with the Miami-Dade Public Library. Castillo Dominguez was recognized as one of InvestmentNews' 40 under 40 in 2023.





Gregory Furer, CFP ® , CRPC ® , CPFA — Chief Executive Officer of Beratung Advisors in Pittsburgh, Pa., teaches multiple sections for the CFP Board program at Duquesne University. Furer was president-elect and president of the FPA of Pittsburgh, serving two years in each term. He has also participated in FPA's Public Policy Committee and Journal of Financial Planning's editorial advisory board. Furer was the youngest elected official in Pennsylvania when he became a township supervisor.





Otto L. Rivera, CFP®, EA — An Orlando-based financial planner and investment advisor at White Lighthouse Investment Management, Rivera serves as the host of FPA's International/Cross-border Knowledge Circle as well as the Neurodivergent Planners Knowledge Circle. He was also a breakout facilitator at both the 2023 and 2024 FPA Annual Conference.

Carl M. Christie, MBA, CFP®, CFS® , who is completing a three-year term on the Board this year, was elected to a fourth year of Board service. After spending 30 years as a financial adviser, Christie is now an adjunct faculty instructor at Florida Atlantic University's CFP® Education program, and volunteers as a pro bono financial planner through FPA.

"We are so fortunate to have such dedicated volunteer leaders as Maria, Gregory, Carl, and Otto, who have each had a tremendous impact on FPA and within their communities. Their diverse viewpoints will only serve to advance FPA and its work to help the profession evolve," Brahim said.

The FPA Board of Directors sets FPA's vision and strategic direction. The 2026 Board will comprise 15 members, including the newly elected members and Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®, FPA's new chief executive officer.

