Financial Planning Association Announces Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®, as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) , the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, announced today the appointment of Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®, as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Moore has been serving as Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO since February 2025.

Moore has been a consistent presence within FPA at both the chapter and national levels over the past two decades. He was previously the president of the FPA of Dallas/Fort Worth and the FPA of West Texas chapters. Having held several roles on both the operational and financial planning sides of firms, Moore was also an adjunct professor of financial planning at Texas Tech University, where he is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in personal financial planning.

"The role of the CEO of FPA elevates its members and the profession overall as well as putting FPA in a strong position for long-term success," says 2025 FPA President Paul Brahim, CFP®, CEPA®. "Our CEO Search Committee ultimately recommended to the Board that the best decision for the Association was to select Dennis for the full-time role. During his tenure at FPA, Dennis has shown a great passion for the Association through his many years of servant leadership. Throughout his time with FPA, Dennis has positioned the Association for long-term success. We are thrilled he will remain a part of FPA's national leadership team and will guide our outstanding professional staff in supporting the needs of our members and the financial planning community."

In addition to serving as FPA's chief operating officer and its interim CEO, Moore served a six-year term on the FPA Board of Directors, including as FPA President in 2022.

"I often tell people FPA had a lot to do with the success of my career, and I am so grateful for that," said Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®, FPA's new chief executive officer. "I want to ensure that as many members as possible feel the same way. It also isn't lost on me that I am taking the helm of this organization at its 25th anniversary. We are thoughtfully innovating to provide the best member experiences and opportunities for the next 25 years."

The CEO Search Committee was composed of the various constituencies that comprise FPA and the financial planning community. The Committee engaged various stakeholder groups throughout the process, including the development of the position profile and the search timeline.

"The entire FPA Board of Directors is extremely grateful to those volunteer leaders who gave selflessly of their time to serve on the CEO Search Committee. We thank them for their leadership and for all they have done to help position FPA for long-term success," added Brahim.

