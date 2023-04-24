D Magazine Honors Two from Nachawati Law Group in Best Lawyers Listing

Partners recognized for mass tort litigation, personal injury

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two partners from Dallas-based trial law firm Nachawati Law Group have earned selection to D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers listing for 2023.

Firm founder Majed Nachawati earned recognition for his expertise in mass tort litigation. He has developed a national reputation for his representation of individuals, businesses, and public entities in high-stakes litigation that involves defective drugs and medical devices. He also handles matters concerning environmental and antitrust matters, as well as serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. The 2023 listing marks Mr. Nachawati's seventh year of selection.

Partner Danae Benton is honored for her complex civil litigation and personal injury work on behalf of plaintiffs, representing clients with matters such as product liability and high-stakes litigation involving medical devices and defective drugs. She also handles mass tort litigation and class-action lawsuits.

"We feel very proud to be named among such skilled and distinguished professionals," said Mr. Nachawati. "We are grateful for the endorsement by our industry peers, although the greatest accomplishment is justice for our clients."

These skilled trial lawyers are no strangers to accolades. Mr. Nachawati has earned Texas Super Lawyers recognition for the past eight years. Ms. Benton was named one of the Top Lawyers in Houston for 2015 by H Texas Magazine and a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2021 to 2023.

U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have also placed Nachawati Law Group among the top-tier law firms in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2023 in its Best Law Firms listing, for personal injury litigation.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas listing is compiled from peer nominations by North Texas attorneys and vetted by an independent panel of distinguished lawyers, alongside the magazine's editors.

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.

