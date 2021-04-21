D-Nice, 2 Chainz And Jack Harlow Announced As Headline Acts For This Year's Reimagined 'Preakness LIVE' At Preakness 146

Taking place on Saturday, May 15 , Preakness LIVE will feature legendary DJ, D-Nice, NAACP Image Awards Entertainer Of The Year, 2 Chainz, Grammy Award-winning rapper and 2020 breakout rapper Jack Harlow . Excerpts of Preakness LIVE performances will be shown on NBC during the live race day broadcast from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET and live on D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine Instagram. In addition to the live music excitement of Preakness LIVE, D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine will live stream the Preakness 146 JockeyCam, a thrilling "second screen experience" that will give fans at home a real-time view of what it is like to be a jockey riding in the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Says D-Nice, "Performing at this year's Preakness LIVE alongside 2 Chainz and Jack Harlow is a full circle moment. Last year at this time, I was performing at the nation's first full-scale, socially distant drive-in concert exclusively for frontline workers at 1/ST Preakness At Home's Drive-InFieldFest. Now, we are able to come together live for my biggest in-person performance since the pandemic with Preakness LIVE, plus share the experience with my fans all over the world on my #ClubQuarantine Instagram. I'm excited to bring my energy and lift people's spirits in this safe and socially-distant live experience."

Last May during the pandemic, 1/ST EXPERIENCE reimagined the live entertainment experience with the nation's first full-scale, socially distant drive-in concert, Drive-InFieldFest hosted by D-Nice exclusively for first responders as part of the 1/ST Preakness At Home livestream event. Now, the experience comes full circle with Preakness LIVE, an in-person concert headlined by D-NICE along with 2 Chainz and Jack Harlow. With the front rows reserved exclusively for first responders and frontline workers, Preakness LIVE will offer a safe, socially distant and more intimate live audience experiencing replacing, for this year, the tradition of InfieldFest.

With standardized COVID-19 protocols in place, Preakness 146 weekend will host 10,000 fans for a socially distant entertainment event. Preakness LIVE will offer socially distanced pods for groups of eight to provide a unique and private concert viewing environment for concertgoers. To amplify the experience, food, drinks, merchandise and more will be accessible via mobile phone ordering and served directly to guests in their seated pods along with contactless wagering via the 1/ST BET app.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE can be purchased online at www.preakness.com/tickets beginning Wednesday, April 21. Pods are sold in packages of eight (8) between $360 - $2,000 (or $45 - $350 per person) depending on distance from the stage for the private viewing area.

"This year has given us an opportunity to maximize our entertainment offering and reimagine the race day experience for fans utilizing our ample outdoor spaces," said Jimmy Vargas, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST EXPERIENCE. "Sporting and music events around the world have evolved to address safety precautions surrounding COVID-19, and we are proud to again innovate world-class entertainment in a safe and comfortable environment, while using our digital capabilities to share the experience globally."

One of the most anticipated and celebrated annual sporting events, Preakness weekend features two-days of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing and entertainment. Past performers include Wyclef Jean, Kygo, Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Juice WRLD, the Chainsmokers, and many more top artists.

The year's event will also feature elevated food and beverage concessions for Preakness 146, such as DIAGEO premium spirits brands, and official wine sponsors Kendall-Jackson and La Crema, who will be activating a pop-up wine tasting experience.

Wagering on Preakness 146 can be enjoyed regardless of where fans are viewing the race day card with handicapping tools available on the 1/ST BET app. Part of the 1/ST TECHNOLOGY suite of handicapping and betting products, 1/ST BET is changing the game by delivering a user-friendly experience that suits everyone from the experienced horseplayer to the first-timer.

For more information about Preakness, please visit www.preakness.com or follow the excitement on social media @PreaknessStakes and #Preakness.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP AND 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com .

