D. Thomas & Associates Enhances IT Stability and Operations with C1 Managed Services

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1 announced today the successful partnership with D. Thomas that has fortified their operational resilience and reinforces their brand reputation. C1 provides D. Thomas with managed services and 24/7 monitoring through its OnGuard platform, ensuring seamless oversight of their systems during a critical transition period.

As D. Thomas needed to replace their IT services provider, they reached out to C1. C1's managed services team collaborated closely with D. Thomas to seamlessly deploy C1 OnGuard with proactive monitoring that assures operational continuity, allowing D. Thomas to maintain high service levels while reinforcing their esteemed reputation in the competitive packaging industry.

"Our partnership with C1 has proven invaluable during challenging times," said Wayne Hall, IT manager. "Their proactive support and innovative solutions not only met our immediate needs but also fostered a sense of security in knowing we have a trusted ally by our side."

C1 OnGuard ensures 24/7 oversight of D. Thomas's IT infrastructure with proactive detection of potential issues before they can escalate.

The implementation process proved to be remarkably efficient, with C1's engineers executing migrations and updates with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Regular technology meetings are instrumental in keeping D. Thomas updated on advancements and changes, further solidifying their trust in C1. This strong commitment to effective communication has fostered a productive partnership, transforming not only their IT capabilities but also their operational framework, establishing a robust foundation for future growth in the competitive packaging industry.

"D. Thomas does an excellent job using technology as a foundation for their customer experience," said Omar Bhatti, chief customer officer of C1. "We are honored to partner with them to ensure technology continues to deliver a premier brand experience for their customers."

About D. Thomas & Associates

D. Thomas & Associates is a trusted name in the packaging industry, known for innovation and reliability. With a dedicated team, D. Thomas is committed to providing high-quality packaging solutions to its clientele while maintaining operational excellence.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

