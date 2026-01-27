D1 Training Closes Landmark 2025 with Eyes on its 200th Location in 2026

Brand Surpasses Expansion Goals, Strengthens Franchise Infrastructure, And Accelerates Digital Innovation to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages, closed 2025 with significant momentum across its franchise system, operational infrastructure, and member-facing platforms. The brand awarded more than 90 new franchise agreements, opened over 40 locations, and now operates over 165 training facilities nationwide, exceeding its growth goals and positioning D1 Training for another year of accelerated expansion in 2026.

Growing the Network and Strengthening Infrastructure

In addition to surpassing its 2025 expansion targets, D1 Training invested heavily in systems designed to support franchisee success at scale. By expanding the in-house construction project management team, the brand identified more than 10% in cost savings, and internalized equipment procurement to improve consistency, efficiency, and long-term value for franchisees.

Additional 2025 key performance highlights include:

Achieving positive same-store revenue growth.

Earned recognition on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking, marking D1's third consecutive year on the list.

Climbing 75 spots year-over-year on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, earning placement for the fourth year straight.

Introduced several digital initiatives, including the D1 Training mobile app and redesigned website, to enhance accessibility, engagement, and overall training experience.

Debuted The Turf: Powered by D1 , a podcast hosted by founder and CEO Will Bartholomew featuring conversations with renowned guests including R.A. Dickey, Luke Bryan, Chase Rice, and Tim Tebow, exploring themes of resilience, confidence, and personal growth.

a podcast hosted by founder and CEO Will Bartholomew featuring conversations with renowned guests including R.A. Dickey, Luke Bryan, Chase Rice, and Tim Tebow, exploring themes of resilience, confidence, and personal growth. Launched the brand's first-ever National Challenge, engaging over 800 adult participants nationwide and collectively achieving more than 2,000 pounds lost system-wide.

Invested in top-tier executive and coaching leadership, expanding the corporate team to 52 employees and adding 21 roles since 2023, with new Chief Commercial Officer, Senior Director of Pro Athlete Training, and Senior Director of Coaching roles supporting scalable franchise growth and high-performance training standards.

These milestones reflect D1's continued commitment to scaling responsibly while maintaining strong unit-level performance and franchise support.

"This past year, we made a very intentional decision to build for scale without compromising quality," said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training. "That meant investing in our franchisees, tightening our infrastructure, making key appointments to our home office, and elevating how we serve athletes at every level. The growth we saw this year wasn't accidental, it was the result of disciplined execution and a relentless focus on performance, both on and off the turf. That foundation puts us in an incredibly strong position for a monumental 2026."

Driving the Next Wave of Growth and Impact

Building on its 2025 momentum, D1 Training enters 2026 with a goal to open its 200th location, expand youth sports camps and combines, and amplify partnerships tied to athlete performance testing and verification systems. These initiatives are designed to deliver more personalized, data driven training experiences for youth athletes, professionals, and fitness enthusiasts nationwide.

"D1 Training has always believed that great training changes lives, not just outcomes on the field," added Bartholomew. "As we move toward our next milestone, we're focused on expanding access to elite-level coaching, deeper performance insights, and experiences that help every athlete build confidence, resilience, and long-term habits. 2026 is about scaling our impact responsibly with our incredible franchise partners, continuing to raise the bar for what athletic-based training should look like nationwide."

To continue its growth, D1 Training is looking for franchisees interested in opening their own locations. For more information, please visit https://d1franchise.com/.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of thousands of athletes of all ages. With 170+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit D1training.com and D1franchise.com.

