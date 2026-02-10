Youth Performance Drives the Next Phase of Fitness Franchising, New D1 Training Data Shows

Proprietary Data Reveals Sustained Growth in Youth Athletic Training, High Parental Confidence, And Measurable Long-Term Development Outcomes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families continue to prioritize youth sports and long-term athletic development, new proprietary data from D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages, from youth athletes to fitness-minded adults, shows that youth performance programming is fueling the next phase of growth in fitness franchising.

"Our mission has always been to develop the complete athlete," said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training. "That means pushing the body with science-backed training, strengthening the mind with confidence and discipline, and shaping character through accountability and teamwork. This data provides clear evidence of the lasting impact of that holistic approach."

The Rising Demand for Long-Term Athletic Programs

Proprietary D1 Training data shows that cumulative athlete visits have grown more than sevenfold since 2021, reaching 5 million in the past year, highlighting strong demand for structured, long-term athletic development.

D1 now serves over 100,000 scholastic athletes annually, reflecting a clear shift toward youth-focused strength and conditioning over short-term recreational fitness. With household spending on youth sports up 46% since 2019 and the youth training and conditioning market projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2035, this segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing within the broader fitness industry.

"I'm a huge believer in youth sports. As college athletics increasingly resemble professional sports, youth sports are starting to take on the role college once played," On3 + Rivals CEO Shannon Terry said recently on The Turf: Powered By D1 podcast. "I'm betting heavily on the future of high school and youth athletics. If you asked me today, in a perfect world, where I'd invest the most time, energy, and resources, my answer would be simple: youth sports."

That demand is being met through D1's Scholastic Training programs, which are intentionally designed for athletes ages 7–18 and broken into three targeted training tracks, Rookie (ages 7–11), Developmental (ages 12–14), and Prep (ages 15–18), to align training intensity, movement patterns, and coaching style with each stage of physical and emotional development.

Tracking Progress and Performance

Consumer research of over 900 D1 members shows parents view youth performance training as a meaningful long-term investment beyond sports. While only a few athletes reach the professional level, parents report strong developmental outcomes: 96% note improved physical fitness, 90% cite enhanced athletic skills, and 85% see benefits in injury prevention. Significant personal growth is also reported, including confidence and motivation (92%), leadership and teamwork (90%), and discipline and responsibility (88%), highlighting the lasting impact of structured training environments.

The Scholastic Training Program

D1's scholastic sessions follow a 54-minute, coach-led 5-Star Training progression that balances performance gains with safety and recovery. Workouts include dynamic warm-ups, speed and agility, strength, core and conditioning, and structured cool-downs, all in professional-grade facilities that reinforce proper technique and lifelong fitness habits. The program also emphasizes character and community through 12 core principles and team-based training, helping athletes improve both on and off the field.

D1 reports high satisfaction and retention, with a Net Promoter Score of 75.4. Parents cite coaching, results, and community as key reasons for continued participation. As youth performance training becomes central to fitness, D1's model positions it as a foundational driver of franchise growth.

"D1 Training is about building communities and fostering growth at every level," added Bartholomew. "Our franchisees receive comprehensive support, proven systems, and expert guidance, giving them the tools to operate a successful business while making a lasting impact on young athletes and their communities."

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of thousands of athletes of all ages. With 170+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit D1training.com and D1franchise.com.

SOURCE D1 Training