d1g1t And Conquest Planning Announce Strategic Partnership To Integrate Key Offerings

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t, Inc., and Conquest Planning Inc., (Conquest) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide a modern, seamless and top-flight technology solution to financial firms and advisors. Working together, the two companies will deliver an integrated mix of d1g1t's industry-leading wealth management platform, which is powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, along with Conquest's state-of-the-art financial planning application.

Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the experienced Conquest team and I firmly believe that this collaboration will produce a unique end-to-end offering that will soon become the envy of the industry. Our partnership will provide financial advisors a fully integrated, easy-to-use wealth management solution that addresses all their needs in one place, allowing them to create relevant and meaningful engagements with clients."

The first firm to benefit from this partnership is Investment Planning Counsel. The Ontario, Canada-based broker-dealer has already begun to implement d1g1t and Conquest's integrated offering across its network of more than 700 financial advisors who, collectively, manage more than $28 billion.

Reggie Alvares, Executive Vice President at Investment Planning Counsel Inc. said, "I am excited to team with d1g1t and Conquest. These digital tools, backed by artificial intelligence, will let our advisors focus on what they do best – provide clients a best-in-class service experience and deliver financial advice, which today is more important than ever. I truly recognize the opportunities a partnership like this brings, and I am looking forward to bringing this integrated offering to our advisors."

Both the d1g1t and Conquest leadership teams have extensive tech and entrepreneurial experience. d1g1t's three co-founders – Dr. Rosen, Chief Product Officer Benoit Fleury and Chief Operating Officer Philippe Rouanet – have worked together for over 20 years, building and growing successful fintech businesses with strong financial engineering capabilities. Meanwhile, the Conquest application was built by the experts who originally founded Emerging Information Systems Inc. (EISI), a leading financial planning software firm.

Dr. Mark Evans, President & CEO, Conquest Planning, said, "Firms and advisors today are increasingly demanding all-inclusive technology tools and services that allow them to meet the needs of a growing number of investors who crave financial planning and advice-based solutions. In partnering with d1g1t, we can bring that type of integrated solution to the market, improving long-term outcomes for investors and elevating the user experience for both clients and advisors."

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators.

Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Conquest Planning, Inc.

Conquest Planning, Inc., founded in 2018, believes the efficient delivery of prioritized financial planning strategies to consumers and financial advisors will build a better advice model. Better educated consumers/advisors will increase the number of people who engage in financial advice, driving a more literate financial future. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was created by a team of financial planning and technology entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.conquestplanning.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Michael Dugan or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group, LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE d1g1t Inc.

Related Links

https://d1g1t.com

