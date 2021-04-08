d1g1t Announces Strong Growth

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced the company has significantly grown its business over the last 12 months, doubling its revenues during that time and continuing to increase headcount by over 50%.

"The success we have enjoyed over the past year is a testament not only to the strength of our platform but the quality of our entire team, which has worked tirelessly since the coronavirus outbreak turned our world upside down," said Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. "In today's landscape, more than ever, having a premium, end-to-end technology platform that is accessible to everyone in the firm is essential. That's exactly what d1g1t provides, and as evidenced by our current growth trajectory, an increasing number of firms throughout the industry are coming to this realization."

Launched in 2016, d1g1t's now over 60 employees support relationships with some of the top wealth management firms, multi-family offices, RIAs and broker dealers in North America serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors. In all, its current clients manage more than $70 billion in assets.

This announcement comes as prominent Canadian high-net worth wealth management firm KJ Harrison Investors is fully live with the company's single, integrated enterprise platform. The move modernizes the firm's technology resources and further enhances its overall capabilities, including client relationship management, as well as investment, risk and business management analytics.

"We are delighted to solidify our partnership with d1g1t," said Joel Clark, CEO at KJ Harrison. "After carefully scanning the market and considering many other potential providers across Canada and the U.S. to help us improve our operations and client engagement, we believe that d1g1t is the best partner for us moving forward. Its platform is a game-changer, boosting our ability to meet our growth goals and allowing us to demonstrate our steadfast commitment to offering high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients unmatched transparency and value."

The partnership with KJ Harrison underscores both the strength of d1g1t's management team and the appeal of the company's unique offerings. Despite some of the pandemic-induced obstacles stifling business activity across the globe, d1g1t continues to attract top talent and has plans to grow the team by at least another 50% in 2021.

Rosen concluded, "KJ Harrison is a modern, forward-looking firm, and we are excited to support its continued success. In providing each of its professionals – executives, advisors and client-service teams – with the most advanced analytics, portfolio management capabilities and digital tools, d1g1t helps KJ Harrison provide an elevated service experience for clients, as well as more efficient operational and compliance processes. While d1g1t was very fortunate to enjoy an extraordinarily strong 2020, this year promises to be even better as we continue to expand our capabilities, and cement strategic partnerships and relationships with firms across North America and achieve more growth."

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KJ Harrison

Established in 2001, KJ Harrison is an independent investment firm located in Toronto. KJ Harrison provides advice and investment strategies to high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm focuses its efforts towards two key objectives: generating solid long-term, risk adjusted rates of return and delivering exceptional client service and advice around the complexities of wealth.

