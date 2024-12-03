d1g1t Provides Seamless Trade Execution Through Integration with Flyer Financial Technologies

The integration provides a comprehensive and advanced advisor trading experience

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t , a leading wealth management technology company today announced an integration with Flyer Financial Technologies to streamline equity, mutual fund, and ETF trading. Through the integration, advisors using the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform can now submit trades through a FIX network for real-time trade execution and allocation across multiple brokers.

"We're excited to deliver continuous product innovation that improves trading workflows and removes operational risks. By offering robust, real-time trading functionality, advisors can submit and track their trades in real-time," said Benoit Fleury, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t. "The seamless integration with FlyerFT provides robust trade execution and allocation workflows so that firms can move away from costly and error prone file-based transmission processes."

With the integration of d1g1t's centralized Order Management System and the Flyer Trading Network, an advanced multi-asset trading network, wealth management firms like RIAs and Multi Family Offices can seamlessly execute trades with multiple custodians and brokers.

"Our integrated solution solves workflow challenges for US and Canadian firms to significantly transform day-to-day trading. This new offering provides the trading tools, connectivity, and infrastructure to streamline the international trade lifecycle," said Brian Ross, CEO, Flyer Financial Technologies.

Several clients are currently using the proven integration to streamline their trading activities. To learn more about the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform, schedule a demo or visit the d1g1t website for more information.

About Flyer Financial Technologies

FlyerFT is a leading provider of trading tools, connectivity, and infrastructure for the wealth management industry. FlyerFT automates the trade lifecycle with Co-Pilot, an order management system, and Flyer Trading Network, a multi-asset trading network. The platform unifies access to major custodians and brokers while providing intelligent Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) and Application Programming Interface (APIs) for managing positions, orders, trades, and allocations. For more information about FlyerFT, please visit www.co-pilotflyer.com and follow @Flyer_FT.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a wealth management technology company that helps Advisors, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, and Broker-Dealers transition to a digital business model. The firm's award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that drives business growth, operational efficiencies, and productivity. Much more than reporting, the Institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine embedded into an intuitive advisor workflow empowers advisors with real-time intelligence, and the fully integrated client portal and mobile app deliver a modern personalized digital client experience. Using the platform, firms can digitize the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive, and easy to use to manage clients, portfolios, and the business. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

SOURCE D1g1t Inc.