d1g1t Unveils Wealth Management Billing Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t , a leading wealth management technology company announced today the launch of its revenue management and billing solution which is fully integrated into the company's flagship enterprise wealth management platform. Meeting the needs of different types of wealth management firms, d1g1t's billing solution is powered by a multi-currency, scalable and super-fast fee calculation engine that supports complex billing scenarios. Firms can collect revenue faster by reducing the time needed to measure and analyze fees.

d1g1t Billing supports payments in arrears or in advance, tiered or fixed fee schedules, flexible fee exclusions, various asset calculation methods, sales taxes, and payment redirection. In addition, the solution uses the same underlying data as the client reporting and portfolio management modules thereby eliminating the need for additional numerical reconciliations.

"With our focus on driving continuous innovation, we are excited to bring to market a sophisticated billing solution that delivers personalization at scale and drives significant operational efficiencies for our customers. Embedding billing directly into our platform's integrated workflows streamlines the entire wealth management lifecycle," said Benoit Fleury, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t. "For firms seeking ways to spend more time engaging on strategic high value activities and less time on back-office administrative tasks, our solution drives flawless billing cycles and modernizes the revenue management process."

Highlights of d1g1t's billing functionality:

Powerful and flexible billing engine: Covers all asset classes and measures fees in any currency using a variety of methods. This includes flexible fee exclusions, discounts, and householding.

Covers all asset classes and measures fees in any currency using a variety of methods. This includes flexible fee exclusions, discounts, and householding. Scalability and speed: Deployed as a SaaS offering, the solution scales to process a very large number of accounts in record time.

Deployed as a SaaS offering, the solution scales to process a very large number of accounts in record time. Easy deployment and a single source of truth: Fully integrated into the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform, the solution uses the same underlying data and analytics as existing reporting, trading, and compliance functions.

Fully integrated into the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform, the solution uses the same underlying data and analytics as existing reporting, trading, and compliance functions. Bulk billing capabilities: Firms can effortlessly generate fees for thousands of families through a high-performance computation infrastructure.

Firms can effortlessly generate fees for thousands of families through a high-performance computation infrastructure. Complete billing workflows: Streamline the process of generating fees, analyzing, reviewing, approving, processing fees and sending invoices.

Streamline the process of generating fees, analyzing, reviewing, approving, processing fees and sending invoices. Custodian-specific fee transactions: Fees can be exported in specific file formats used by each custodian, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming post-processing operations.

Fees can be exported in specific file formats used by each custodian, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming post-processing operations. Invoice production and distribution: Seamlessly and securely share invoices with clients through the client portal and mobile solutions.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a wealth management technology company that helps Advisors, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, and Broker-Dealers transition to a digital business model. The firm's award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that drives business growth, operational efficiencies, and productivity. Much more than reporting, the Institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine embedded into an intuitive advisor workflow empowers advisors with real-time intelligence, and the fully integrated client portal and mobile app deliver a modern personalized digital client experience. Using the platform, firms can digitize the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive, and easy to use to manage clients, portfolios, and the business. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

