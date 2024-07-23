D2 ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INVESTMENT FIRM WITH MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN AUM

Firm to Focus on Investments Across Real Assets, Specialty Finance, and Structured Credit

Strategic Partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Asset Management, LP (D2) today announced its launch as a global investment firm specializing in credit, hybrid, and special situation investments. Founded by industry veterans Ben and Luke Doramus, D2 aims to generate compelling returns for its partners across real assets, specialty finance, and structured credit. The firm commences operations with more than $1 billion in assets under management and is evaluating a host of compelling investment opportunities and strategies.

Ben and Luke Doramus, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of D2, said: "We are excited and fortunate to launch D2 with one another, leveraging the skill sets we have developed independently during our careers. We also couldn't ask for a more like-minded partner than Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI). We look forward to expanding D2 alongside other extraordinary colleagues and investors that we plan to bring on board in the coming months."

Jake Francis, President of KREI, added: "Our partnership with D2 aligns well with KREI's strategy of collaborating with best-in-class management teams and providing flexible capital solutions. Ben and Luke's approach to relative value while navigating complex investments through various market cycles and asset classes is impressive. We believe this strategic partnership will create significant value and we look forward to supporting D2's growth and success."

D2's investment strategy combines asset-based finance with public and private credit investing across a diverse range of assets, markets and operating companies. Central to D2's philosophy is a commitment to providing innovative and flexible capital solutions with a focus on long-term partnerships.

Ben Doramus brings 24 years of experience in principal investing, with a focus on real estate-related credit markets. His previous roles include Partner and Managing Director at H/2 Capital Partners and head of CRE principal trading for North America at Deutsche Bank.

Luke Doramus has nearly two decades of experience as a principal investor across alternative assets. He previously served as Partner and Managing Director at TowerBrook Capital Partners and as Partner and Portfolio Manager at LibreMax Capital. Prior to joining LibreMax, Luke was a trader on the Structured Products trading desk at Deutsche Bank.

D2 Asset Management, LP is a global investment firm specializing in credit, hybrid, and special situation investments across real assets, specialty finance, and structured credit. Founded by Ben and Luke Doramus, the Dallas, Texas-based firm provides structured solutions in private markets and invests opportunistically across the capital structure in liquid markets.

Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI), based in Dallas, Texas, focuses its efforts on attractive risk-adjusted capital deployment into real estate assets and operating companies with an agnostic approach to product, geography, and capital position. KREI has an acute focus on best-in-class management teams and flexible capital solutions which align interests to drive mutual benefit with its partners. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $168 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 120,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

