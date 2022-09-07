D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start Is a Dynamic Way to Start Your Day

The Women's Fitness Supplement Supports a Healthy Metabolism and Appetite

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Bass James has been a rising star in the fitness world over the past few years. The fitness celebrity turned heads when she launched her workout program Dance2Fit to cater to the needs of women who wanted to look and feel their best. The Dance2Fit format includes in-person local classes led by certified instructors, but it also hinges on online live sessions — a remote-friendly factor that helped the company weather the pandemic with ease.

Along with beaming fitness classes into her follower's home gyms and living rooms, James also created D2Fit Nutrition, a line of sports nutrition supplements specifically designed with her Dance2Fit crowd in mind. "D2Fit Nutrition supplements are created with the same goal as everything else associated with my program," says James. "I've devoted my life to helping millions of people across the globe achieve their fitness goals, and D2Fit Nutrition is a key part of that process."

Some of D2Fit's product line, like its Multi Collagen Preworkout formula , focuses on preparing for and optimizing the exercise sessions themselves. Others are tailored to the everyday aspects of living a healthy life. D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start falls into that second category. The thermogenic daily supplement is specially created for women. It consists of a science-based blend of carefully selected, extensively studied ingredients. The formula includes green tea extract and Bioperine ( an extract of piperine , which comes from black pepper).

The primary benefits of D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start are:

Supports increased energy levels.

Aiding with weight management through a special fat-burning formula.

Providing metabolism and appetite support.

As is the case with all supplements, D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start is meant to go along with a proper diet and exercise. It is also recommended that pregnant or nursing mothers, children under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition consult a physician before use.

D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start is a powerful addition to James' growing line of products and services. Her two brands, D2Fit Nutrition and Dance2Fit, continue to provide their elite offerings to consumers, especially women, as a way for them to find community, consistent exercise, and the ability to always put their best foot forward when it comes to their own health and wellness.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

