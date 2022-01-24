D2Fit Nutrition Helps Women Look and Feel Their Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit has been making headlines ever since it unveiled its revolutionary fitness program back in 2018. The Dance2Fit exercise model was created to help busy women who simply don't have the time or consistency in their lives to work out using traditional programs.

Dance2Fit has proven incredibly popular over the years. Both its in-person and online classes offer a variety of ways for people to access the workout routines. In addition, the program's lively infusion of exercise activities with aerobic dancing and hip-hop music creates an aggressive, high-intensity experience that leaves members feeling positive, inspired, motivated, and most importantly, fit.

The exercise program itself has been able to help countless individuals achieve their fitness goals. However, the indefatigable James has gone even further to ensure that her company's loyal fan base has everything that they need to inspire change in their health and fitness journey.

With that said, the founder has also created D2Fit Nutrition, a trio of fitness supplements that, in the words of James, "are tailored to the demands of our loyal fan base, that is, women who want to look and feel their best." James adds that her supplements aren't miracle pills or shortcuts.

"These products are designed to be used along with a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity — which I also provide with Dance2Fit," the fitness guru explains, adding, "If you can eat well, consistently take the supplements, and exercise every day, you'll see the results before long. After all, you're giving your body everything that it needs."

James has tailored the three products to fill in nutritional gaps that many women have. For instance, the D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout includes both biotin and collagen and helps improve focus, endurance, and energy during a workout. The brand's Women's 4 in 1 Kickstart delivers a thermogenic, fat-burning formula that is perfect for supporting a healthy appetite and boosting overall energy. D2Fit's Women's Time Release Whey Protein also helps to feed and tone muscle while exercising.

"These products have helped me reach my fitness goals and take my workouts to a whole new level," says James, "I've seen them do the same for countless others, too. If you can eat well, exercise often, and provide your body with the supplemental support that it needs, you can get in shape and stay fit." It's a sentiment that countless other Dance2Fit aficionados heartily agree with.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

