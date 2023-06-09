D2Fit Nutrition Is a Necessary Element of a Fitness Regimen

The Three-Part Supplement Portfolio Provides Targeted Support to Achieve Results, Reach Fitness Goals, and Helps Women Look and Feel Their Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting in shape and then staying in shape is a complicated process. It requires coordinated scheduling, a strong sense of commitment, and the willingness to fight to overcome the inevitable obstacles that pop up along the way. Getting in shape is also easier when a person has the right tools in place to help them along the process.

"Fitness is a long-term approach to health and wellness," explains D2Fit creator Jessica Bass James, "Consistent exercise, quality sleep, a healthy diet, the right supplements, a good support system — all of these factor into the equation. You need to use them together if you want to see truly impressive results, not just now, but over time."

The multi-dimensional aspect of fitness means one solution can't solve everything. However, James's entrepreneurial energy has come awfully close to creating a comprehensive solution in the form of her two brands: Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition.

In regards to the former, the fitness icon has created a wildly popular women's workout program called Dance2Fit. This combines its creator's knowledge as a certified fitness instructor with her love of dance and hip-hop music. This has enabled James to develop a fun- energetic, high-intensity workout program that has enabled millions of women to shed excess weight and get in shape.

James also hosts her platform online via live workout sessions and social media groups. This has generated a strong, tight-knit community of like-minded women who can help one another stay accountable in key areas, such as rest and diet. It also helps otherwise isolated individuals stay encouraged along their fitness journey.

As a final flourish, James has developed a trio of sports supplements called D2Fit Nutrition. These are designed to help her followers get the most out of their limited fitness time. These are not generic supplements to fill basic nutritional requirements. They're highly targeted formulas that address specific fitness needs with the goal of generating more impressive results.

"Whether it's a pre-workout formula to supercharge before a session, a protein blend to feed your muscles, or a well-timed energy boost to get you through a long day," explains James, "the products in the D2Fit Nutrition portfolio are designed with results in mind. They factor into the mix, adding to the synergy that healthy sleep, nutrition, and exercise can create when you use them together to achieve your fitness goals."

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

