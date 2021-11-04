D2Fit Nutrition Offers Premium Women's Fitness Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition was created as the perfect complement to the Dance2Fit fitness program. Together, the supplement label and exercise option offer the ability for women across the nation to work toward holistic health.

Supplements are part and parcel of the modern workout experience. As science has provided an ever-growing quantity of nutrition-based information, it has underlined the importance of proper nourishment in concert with appropriate levels of exercise.

For example, HealthyPeople.gov connects the dots by stating that "Good nutrition, physical activity, and a healthy body weight are essential parts of a person's overall health and well-being." The site adds that "together, these can help decrease a person's risk of developing serious health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer." The site goes on to state that this critical trio of exercise, weight, and nutrition is also critical in managing health conditions so that they don't get worse over time.

Jessica Bass James was well aware of this connection between fitness and nutrition when she launched Dance2Fit. As a 24-year-old mother of three, James knew how hard it was to find an engaging fitness program that adapted to her busy lifestyle.

While Dance2Fit found resounding success from the get-go, its founder knew she couldn't stop there. Her workouts, which were tailored to women, could help with physical activity and weight, but that only addressed two of the three critical areas of health. While she couldn't personally cook healthy meals for her loyal fan base, James came up with the next best thing through her spin-off brand, D2Fit Nutrition.

D2Fit Nutrition offers a trio of women-focused supplements that help Dance2Fit fans and other women get the most out of their workouts. From its workout-specific D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein and D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout to a daily dose of D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart, all of the D2Fit supplements are designed to bolster nutrition in connection with working out. They also address key areas such as feeding muscles, supporting a healthy appetite, and supporting a healthy metabolism.

Through D2Fit Nutrition, Jessica Bass James has officially rounded out her Dance2Fit program. The two brands work together to effectively address the three critical areas of exercise, weight, and nutrition. This offers a holistic, healthy experience for James's rapidly growing following.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com

