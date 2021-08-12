D2Fit Offers A Trio Of Top-Notch Fitness Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit has been a hit ever since the brand first took the fitness world by storm with its dance-based aerobic workouts. The company continues to thrive by providing its popular routines both in-person and online. It has also created a powerful trio of supplements under the brand's sister label D2Fit Nutrition These are designed to enhance the effort and effectiveness that Dance2Fit members put into each and every workout.

Fitness enterprise Dance2Fit was founded by workout guru and mom-of-five Jessica Bass James. The entrepreneur and fitness icon explains that the motivation behind her thriving exercise empire came from a need to find a workout that fit her lifestyle. "I'm a mom, I wanted to get back in shape after having four children," explains James "I founded this company after feeling like other workouts just weren't doing it for me energetically."

She adds that "I was able to combine my passion for music and dance into a fitness program that worked for my body and made me feel excited to exercise!" James is no stranger to combining her passions into singularly powerful solutions. This doesn't stop with her brand's signature dance/aerobic style, either. It has also manifested in a trio of sports nutrition supplements specifically tailored to help James and her company's loyal members excel before, during, and after their workouts. These products include:

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein : A protein powder with a time-release formula designed to feed and tone muscles during both exercise and daily activities.

: A protein powder with a time-release formula designed to feed and tone muscles during both exercise and daily activities. D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout : A formula that contains both collagen and biotin and supports increased focus, energy, and endurance.

: A formula that contains both collagen and biotin and supports increased focus, energy, and endurance. D2Fit Women's 4 -in-1 Kickstart: A supplement designed with a thermogenic fat burning formula, increases energy, and supports a healthy appetite and metabolism.

Each of the brand's three products is tailored toward those living the Dance2Fit lifestyle. They serve a crowd of ambitious parents who are looking for a fitness regimen that is created with their personal strengths and circumstantial limitations in mind. James can relate and has certainly used her own personal experience to perfect her brand's offerings.

"These products have helped me reach my fitness goals and take my workouts to a whole new level." she explains. The three supplements are an important piece of James' efforts to help her customers find success in all of their endeavors. In the words of the D2Fit Nutrition brand, the supplements are "tailored to the demands of their loyal fan base, women who want to look and feel their best."

About D2Fit Nutrition: Both Dance2Fit and its sister brand D2Fit Nutrition were founded by Jessica Bass James. The supplement and fitness labels, respectively, have seen explosive growth in recent years as James' companies have resonated with a large, engaged audience both across the United States and around the globe.

