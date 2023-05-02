D2Fit Owner and Fitness Icon Jessica Bass James Addresses Balancing Exercise and Nutrition

The Entrepreneur's Exercise Program and Sports Nutrition Supplements Work Together to Help Women Achieve Their Health and Fitness Goals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, Jessica Bass James walks the line between an entrepreneur, a mom, and a fitness superstar. The ambitious woman owns a thriving fitness platform with multiple products and brands, all of which come from her desire to create an accessible and engaging way for stay-at-home moms and work-from-home women to stay healthy and in shape.

"When I started Dance2Fit," James explains, "I was just a twenty-something mom of three looking for a way to escape the same old boring workout routines." In search of a solution, James became a certified fitness instructor and then combined her new knowledge with her pre-existing love of dancing to create a high-intensity workout that inspired and motivated others like her to lose weight, get in shape, and stay fit.

Dance2Fit isn't just inspiring. It's accessible. The program is available via in-person classes, live-streaming sessions, and pre-recorded videos. Even this flexibility wasn't enough for James, though. "I'm a huge proponent of creating a balanced and sustainable path to health," she explains, "I knew a better workout was an important step, but it wasn't the final destination. More was needed."

In response, James launched her sports nutrition brand, D2Fit Nutrition. The range includes three essential supplements:

Together, these three supplements optimize an individual's health and fitness efforts. Combined with Dance2Fit, James's line of sports nutrition supplements helps women reach and maintain their fitness objectives. In the words of their creator, "Both the fitness program and the supplements have one goal: to help women look and feel their best. This is always an ambitious objective, and one that can only come from a balanced approach that considers exercise and nutrition at the same time."

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

