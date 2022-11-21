D2Fit Supplements and the Dance2Fit Program Help Women Look and Feel Their Best This Holiday Season

The Popular Dance-Based Fitness Program and Its Supporting Trio of Supplements Help Women Destress and Avoid the Holiday Weight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are supposed to be a time for fun and relaxation. And yet, more often than not, they create the opposite effect. Stress and busyness work together to create an exhausting atmosphere. Holiday weight gain remains a steady concern for many. 75% of Americans reported stress and concern last year around the holiday season (largely due to finances), a fact that seems likely to remain an issue this year, too. For many, things get even worse when the ongoing stress spurs even more unhealthy eating habits — and the cycle goes round and round.

The negative issues surrounding the holidays can't be addressed with a single solution. And yet, there are certain things individuals can do to address the stress and support a healthy, happy holiday season this year. Jessica Bass James, the founder of Dance2Fit and creator of D2Fit Nutrition, knows physical health and exercise are two factors that can restore a sense of peace and control each November and December. "The holidays can be stressful," says James, "It makes it tempting to just give up and give in. But the more structure you can bring into your life to combat the holiday chaos, the better — especially in the form of exercise."

James created her fitness program, Dance2Fit, as a way for other mothers and work-from-home women like herself to join a fitness community and stay fit together. The program functions via online sessions and local classes, both of which feature hip-hop-inspired workout routines created by James herself, who is a certified fitness instructor.

In more recent years, James quite literally supplemented her popular exercise routines by creating three unique supplements designed to enhance the effectiveness of every workout. These include:

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein : A formula built on four different protein sources that can help with mass and toning and feed muscles throughout each workout.

: A formula built on four different protein sources that can help with mass and toning and feed muscles throughout each workout. D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout : A product that uses both biotin and collagen to amp up the body before a workout, and help enhance endurance, focus, and energy levels.

: A product that uses both biotin and collagen to amp up the body before a workout, and help enhance endurance, focus, and energy levels. D2Fit Women's 4 in 1 Kickstart : a thermogenic supplement designed to help burn fat, support a healthy metabolism, and support appetite control.

Together, D2Fit products and the Dance2Fit program help women feel healthy, strong, and confident during the holiday season. They give women the structure and tools needed to work on the best version of themselves, whether that's through using the 4 in 1 Kickstart to keep off the holiday weight, destressing through a live dance-infused fitness session, or anything else.

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

