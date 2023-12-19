D2L Achieves Key Texas Cybersecurity Certification

D2L certified as TX-RAMP Level 2 cloud partner to further support state agencies and education institutions

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has extended its security certifications to align with key requirements in Texas.

The Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program, or TX-RAMP, aims to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services used by Texas state agencies, including public higher education institutions.

D2L Brightspace's certification as a TX-RAMP Level 2 cloud service means that the platform can continue to service and support state agencies and education institutions in Texas. This certification adds to existing security certifications that D2L holds directly, including ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27018.

"Once again, D2L is demonstrating its continued commitment to upholding critical standards in data security for our customers in Texas and elsewhere," says Nick Oddson, Chief Technology Officer at D2L. "At D2L, we put our client's security and data confidentiality, availability, and integrity first. In a dynamic security landscape, we will always work to evolve our approaches to do our best to ensure data is safe and secure."

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

© 2023 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

"All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners"

SOURCE D2L