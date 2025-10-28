D2L and 1EdTech Partner to Streamline Certification Access and Expand Availability of Trusted Solutions for Institutions

D2L Brightspace becomes the first learning platform to offer joint partner certification with 1EdTech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, and 1EdTech Consortium, a trusted authority on interoperability standards, announced at EDUCAUSE 2025 a streamlined pathway for EdTech vendors in D2L's Partner Program to more easily access 1EdTech membership and certification resources.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects D2L's commitment to helping institutions confidently adopt solutions they can trust, while also supporting technology providers with a clearer and faster path to ecosystem readiness.

"Together with 1EdTech, D2L is thrilled to introduce a trailblazing partnership, directly embedding global interoperability certification within the D2L Partner Program," said Kenneth Chapman, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Analyst Relations at D2L. "Through this collaboration, we're proud to help remove barriers to interoperability and empower our partners to meet the highest standards, making it easier for institutions to adopt trusted solutions."

1EdTech sets global standards for interoperability, data privacy, security and accessibility best practices. Through this collaboration, D2L partners will have streamlined access to 1EdTech certifications, helping partners become trusted, standards-aligned providers, within the D2L Brightspace ecosystem. Available to D2L partners globally, this initiative will help simplify edtech integrations for customers and strengthen D2L's commitment to interoperability, accessibility, and open ecosystems.

"This partnership establishes a new pathway for aligning the education technology ecosystem around open standards," said Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech. "By combining the expertise of 1EdTech and D2L, we're going beyond interoperability to empower providers to show their commitment to quality, accessibility, and global recognition, all while enhancing the learning experience for D2L customers."

Learn more about the program at D2L.com/Partners.

About 1EdTech Consortium

1EdTech® Consortium is a global community committed to building an integrated foundation of open standards that make educational technology work better for everyone. Their mission is to reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and expand possibilities for learners worldwide. Members represent K-12, primary, secondary, and postsecondary education organizations, workforce and corporate education providers, and technology providers. 1EdTech creates and evolves community-developed technical standards and practices that support learner success throughout the lifelong learning continuum. The organization gives a voice to all stakeholders working to improve education. 1EdTech hosts the Learning Impact Conference, Digital Credentials Summit, Learning Impact Europe Conference, and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. Learn more at 1EdTech.org.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

