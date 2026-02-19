G2 Recognizes D2L Brightspace as One of the Best Education Software Products for 2026

D2L also ranked among the Best Canadian Software Companies

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, ranking among the Best Education Software Products and Best Canadian Software Companies.

"Being recognized again by G2 is an honor," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "These awards reflect our commitment to excellence and experiences of the customers we serve. We're incredibly proud to help clients engage learners around the world and achieve their career goals with inspiring, accessible, and AI-powered learning experiences. We're energized to help expand the boundaries of learning innovation."

As one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, Co-Founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including D2L. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

See why educators and leaders love D2L Brightspace:

"Brightspace helped us take our programs to the next level to be more engaging and more effective for our students," said Lindsay Goldberg, Senior Director of Product Strategy and Programs, at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

"D2L Brightspace gives us the tools that we need to make engaging content possible, to make content interactive — to bring it to life," said Jose David de Leon, Mathematics Manager at University of Florida, Lastinger Center.

"The number one objective of implementing Brightspace was the ease of use and better navigation," said Carmen Miles, Digital Education Strategic Lead at De Montfort University. "The D2L experience, felt more intuitive and more visually appealing for students."

"When I think of D2L Brightspace, I think of a company that cares about the user experience," said Lacey McCann, Senior Director of CBE Products and Experience at C-BEN.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

