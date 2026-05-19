D2L Announces Forbes Top 20 Speaker Liz Bohannon for D2L Fusion 2026 Keynote

Annual D2L user conference to explore learning Beyond the Horizon, spotlighting human connection and the future of innovation in education

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, is excited to announce that Liz Bohannon, bestselling author and a Forbes Top 20 Public Speaker in the U.S., is set to deliver the keynote at D2L Fusion in Phoenix, Arizona from July 8-10, 2026.

Liz Bohannon is a leading workplace connection expert who is passionate about helping people build genuine community. Her work focuses on helping individuals and organizations strengthen collaboration and create cultures where people feel valued, understood, and supported. Liz is the bestselling author of Beginner's Pluck: Build Your Life of Purpose & Impact Now and has been named a Top Three Transformation Leader by John Maxwell and a top social entrepreneur by Bloomberg Businessweek.

"I'm thrilled to join the D2L Fusion community in Phoenix for a conversation about what becomes possible when we build cultures rooted in connection, purpose, and impact," said Liz Bohannon. "Learning is deeply human work, and I can't wait to explore how we can design communities and organizations where people feel seen, supported and empowered to go further together."

Don't miss Liz's inspiring message about human connection. Register now to secure your spot as space is limited.

Beyond the Horizon

This year's D2L Fusion theme, Beyond the Horizon, will explore innovations and ideas that expand the boundaries of learning. D2L Fusion 2026 is set to bring together educators, experts, and leaders to challenge what's possible, push learning into new frontiers, and spark fresh ideas to help shape the future of education.

From an immersive pre-conference AI workshop and expert-led sessions to topic-based discussions and creative spaces designed to challenge and inspire, D2L Fusion 2026 is set to help attendees grow their skills, expand their expertise, build meaningful connections, and return to their organizations with innovative takeaways and renewed momentum.

"We're thrilled to welcome Liz Bohannon as the keynote speaker at D2L Fusion 2026. Liz is sure to inspire as we gather with customers, partners, and leaders who share a passion for bringing people together through learning," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "This year's theme, Beyond the Horizon, reflects the energy and ambition of the D2L community as we look to expand boundaries, explore bold new ideas, and transform what's possible in learning."

Explore the D2L Fusion 2026 schedule to discover keynotes, sessions, hands-on workshops, and more to start planning your time in Phoenix.

Executive Summit

Learning leaders can also register for the exclusive D2L Executive Summit, taking place July 7-8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The D2L Executive Summit is designed for leaders in corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations to dive deeper into the findings of The Future of Work and Learning: GenAI Impact on Entry-Level Work. Register for the D2L Executive Summit today.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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SOURCE D2L