D2L Launch Week Highlights Latest Product Releases

Latest innovations are designed to save time, simplify workflows, and help drive better learning outcomes

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, hosted its first-ever D2L Launch Week, a four-day virtual webinar series spotlighting the company's latest product innovations across D2L Brightspace in 2026.

Throughout the week, D2L showcased a range of product releases through live demos and practical customer use cases, highlighting how institutions, school districts and organizations can help to drive engagement and improve learning outcomes. The featured updates include enhancements to D2L Lumi for idea generation, intervention suggestions, quiz creation and summarization; tools to strengthen parent and guardian outreach; and administrative capabilities designed to help large organizations delegate course and configuration management more effectively.

"We're proud to showcase the ways D2L continues to innovate to help make learning more personalized, efficient, and scalable," said Christian Pantel, Chief Product Officer at D2L. "From new D2L Lumi features to enhanced communication tools and more flexible distributed administration capabilities, these updates are designed to help our customers save time, improve usability, and deliver better learning experiences at scale."

Enhancements to D2L Lumi

Among the new capabilities were several updates to D2L's AI-native tool, D2L Lumi, designed to improve usability, transparency, and alignment across workflows, including:

D2L Lumi Ideas: Generates assignment and discussion ideas directly within Brightspace, making it easier to generate high quality content aligned to learning outcomes.

Generates assignment and discussion ideas directly within Brightspace, making it easier to generate high quality content aligned to learning outcomes. D2L Lumi Insights: Gives educators access to learning intervention suggestions, designed to provide recommended next steps based on learner data.

Gives educators access to learning intervention suggestions, designed to provide recommended next steps based on learner data. D2L Lumi Quiz: Helps educators generate questions from multiple course content topics and includes a more streamlined question-generation workflow.

Helps educators generate questions from multiple course content topics and includes a more streamlined question-generation workflow. D2L Lumi Summary: Supports summarization from more content sources, including nested submodules, and can give educators the ability to preview and adjust source text before summarization.

Updates to Parent and Guardian Communications

D2L also introduced new parent and guardian communication enhancements to help K-12 educators strengthen engagement beyond the classroom. Teachers can now send bulk emails to all parents and guardians associated with students in their class. For individual student outreach, teachers can also email parents and guardians of a specific learner, making it easier to share timely updates on student progress and classroom activity.

Manage Distributed Administration at Scale

Distributed Administration gives organizations more flexibility to delegate administrative responsibilities across organization levels. With Distributed Administration, administrators can manage specific areas, enabling them to oversee courses while helping to reduce bottlenecks and free up time.

Learn more about the latest product releases showcased at D2L Launch Week.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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SOURCE D2L