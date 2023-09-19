D2L Brightspace is Helping Faith-Based Institutions in Supporting Student Success

D2L selected for its flexible, accessible and easy-to-use learning innovation platform

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is helping to support faith-based institutions reach more learners by delivering a flexible and accessible learning innovation platform that can support student needs and academic success.

In June 2023, The Catholic University of America ("Catholic") selected D2L Brightspace as their new learning management system to help support their growing student enrollment of more than 4,500 learners. Looking for a scalable, world-class digital learning experience that could mirror the diversity and community of their in-person campus experience, Brightspace was selected to support Catholic as a highly accessible and mobile-friendly solution with the tools to support the success and retention of students.

Located in Washington, D.C. and established in 1887 as a graduate and research center before expanding its offerings to include undergraduate education in 1904, Catholic has been committed to advancing the dialogue between faith and discovering truth through teaching and research for more than 130 years.

"The Catholic University of America needed a learning management system that could keep up with the needs of our growing student population, and D2L showed up above and beyond," said Aaron Dominguez, Provost of The Catholic University of America. "Catholic is committed to supporting a diverse community, and we are excited to partner with Brightspace to support the success of every learner with accessible, customizable and data-driven tools."

"We're very impressed by Catholic University of America's commitment to help advance student success by providing a flexible and accessible learning experience," said Michael Beattie, Vice President of Higher Education at D2L. "D2L is thrilled to partner with The Catholic University of America as they further their mission to discover and impart truth through excellence in education."

The Catholic University of America is among many faith-based institutions D2L serves, including:

Concordia University St. Paul (CSP) – In June 2023, CSP, one of the most diverse private universities in Minnesota serving more than 5,500 students, selected D2L Brightspace to help support their multiple streams of learning (traditional, online and non-credit) and scale for growth.

Taylor University – In April 2023, Taylor University, one of the top mid-western universities located in Indiana, chose D2L Brightspace as a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for traditional and non-traditional course offerings. Brightspace's ease of use and supportive partnership were among differentiating factors for Taylor University.

Colorado Christian University (CCU) – In July 2022, CCU, one of the fastest growing universities in the United States, selected D2L Brightspace to support transforming their online student experience, break accessibility barriers and help eliminate manual workflows for administrators.

Learn more about D2L and how its digital learning experts have designed and supported one of the most motivational, engaging, and inspiring learning experiences for higher education.

