D2L Expands Leadership Team

Lee Poteck promoted to Chief Revenue Officer and Amy Clark appointed as Chief People Officer

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced the promotion of Lee Poteck to Chief Revenue Officer and the appointment of Amy Clark as Chief People Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy and Lee to the D2L executive leadership team," said John Baker, CEO and Founder of D2L. "Lee has had a significant impact during his 11 years with the organization and knows our company and customers intimately. His promotion underscores our commitment to nurturing talent from within. Amy's appointment is a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to her work in building a company culture in which talent thrives. They are both highly accomplished leaders with great track records and will play vital roles as we continue in our mission to transform the way the world learns. "

Lee Poteck has been promoted to the role of Chief Revenue Officer to lead D2L's continued sales growth and advance D2L's global go-to-market strategy. With over a decade at D2L, most recently as Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Success, Lee brings a wealth of experience from within the organization. Lee's accomplishments at D2L, coupled with his background in sales at BlackBerry, help equip him to drive revenue growth and go-to-market excellence globally. Lee holds an honors Bachelor of Science degree from Western University and a master's degree in Business Entrepreneurship & Technology from the University of Waterloo.

In her role as Chief People Officer, Amy Clark will help spearhead D2L's award-winning People and Culture department, strategically driving talent initiatives to propel organizational growth and performance. Recognized as a thought leader in HR strategy and cultural transformation, she is dedicated to building world-class company cultures. Amy's most recent experiences include SVP of People Services at Colliers leading the people and culture practice for North America, and VP of Employee Experience at Manulife where she helped drive transformational culture change globally. Amy holds an MBA degree from Athabasca University.

