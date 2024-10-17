D2L for Business Transforms Corporate Learning Outcomes

Market Leaders Select D2L for Upskilling to Support Onboarding, Sales Enablement and Leadership Development

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is transforming corporate learning with its D2L for Business package – a comprehensive learning solution designed to close critical skills gaps and enhance employees' competitive edge so that businesses can compete and win in their markets.

Market leaders recognize the impact of efficient corporate learning that delivers essential on-the-job skills and increases employee productivity. In addition to improving business performance, 92% of leaders know effective learning programs boost employee retention, according to D2L's latest upskilling report titled Invest, Upskill, Reskill.

D2L for Business works in partnership with employers and employees to design and deliver time-efficient and effective learning outcomes tailored to organizational needs. D2L is committed to partnering with its customers to navigate a changing world and to fill knowledge gaps in critical areas such as Generative AI, product expertise, and sales enablement. D2L for Business is well-suited for various types of learning and workforce development initiatives, including:

Onboarding: Accelerate new employee integration with customized learning experiences that foster engagement and retention.

Sales Enablement: Better equip sales teams with interactive, high-impact content that drives performance and results.

Leadership Development: Transform leadership capabilities quickly and effectively with D2L's expert guidance and proven learning strategies.

"D2L is transforming corporate learning by partnering with leading businesses to deliver the right upskilling opportunities to their teams," said Stephen Laster, President at D2L. "Historically, corporate learning has fallen short of expectations because it is not delivered in a compelling and easy to consume format or takes too much time. D2L works with organizations to deliver the essential skills necessary for a high-performing workforce in a modality that ensures successful learning in an efficient manner. For over 25 years, D2L has led the way in enhancing learning with technology and we are deeply committed to the success of our customers. We believe that now, more than ever, a skilled and engaged workforce is the key to outstanding business performance."

D2L customers like Colliers are leveraging D2L for Business to better gain a competitive edge through corporate learning that supports mission-critical business functions, including sales enablement and leadership development. "Moving to D2L for Business helps us ensure that our staff are equipped with skills that far exceed industry expectations," said Stephanie Miesch, Training Manager at Colliers Project Leaders.

In its first year of using D2L, Colliers facilitated 4,000 course enrollments, which has since scaled to over 10,000 enrollments, reflecting a 173% growth rate over three years. Additionally, 85% of learners rated the training and delivery at four out of five or higher.

D2L for Business is helping organizations upskill their employees, transforming global teams into a sustainable competitive advantage. Learn more here.

