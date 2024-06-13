D2L Fusion 2024 to Explore Innovations that Drive Learning Transformation

Future of Work Expert Elatia Abate to Deliver Keynote at Annual User Conference

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is happy to announce that Elatia Abate, a leading futurist and entrepreneur, is set to be the keynote speaker at its annual user conference, D2L Fusion , taking place July 8-10, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.



Elatia is a Futurist-in-Residence for Paylocity, and was previously the Global Director, Talent Acquisition with Anheuser-Busch InBev and Vice President of Human Resources at Dow Jones & Company. Today, through her consulting firm, The Future of Now , she works with a range of organizations — from startups to Fortune 500s — helping them manage disruption by turning strategic, future-focused solutions into manageable, executable systems.



"We are in a time of great transformation. And there are very few people talking about the upgrade in leadership that needs to occur," said Elatia. "I'm thrilled to join this conversation at Fusion and explore the possibilities and opportunities of a world characterized by disruption."



Register now for D2L Fusion 2024 to see that you don't miss Elatia's unique insights.



This year's D2L Fusion theme is 'Our Learning Transform' and will include a very special presentation on how artificial intelligence (AI), developed with the learner in mind, can help transform the learning experience. Fusion will also explore more about AI during panels and presentations, including how to harness the power of human-AI collaboration, how to help uphold academic standards while embracing generative AI, and how to build ethical AI in edtech. D2L Fusion will also provide insights into transformations in accessibility and inclusive learning, personalized learning, and more.



"We are thrilled that Elatia will join us at Fusion to share her distinctive perspective on the future of learning and work," said John Baker, founder and CEO of D2L. "Every year, D2L Fusion serves as an amazing venue where we can connect with global experts, share with our peers, and explore new ways to help transform the way the world learns. This year will be extra special, as D2L celebrates 25 years of helping learners achieve more than they ever dreamed. We're set to unveil a host of innovations, from AI to advancements in building engagement and inspiration in content creation, sophisticated analytics, new ways to make it easier to embrace competency-based learning, and so much more. We can't wait to see you there!"



The annual three-day Fusion conference will assemble leaders from around the world to explore ideas vital to the future of teaching and learning, share key research and knowledge, experience innovative technology, and help foster community to help tackle common challenges.



With exciting products and tools to be introduced for the first time at Fusion, don't miss your opportunity to see how D2L is helping to shape the future of work and learning.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. D2L serves K-12, higher education and businesses.

