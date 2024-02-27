D2L Partners with ASAE and Association Forum

D2L and association partners to work together to help engage members

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today shared two new strategic partnerships with the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and Association Forum. Both future-oriented organizations are dedicated to helping the advancement of the association management profession and have selected D2L as a partner to help provide learning solutions, best practices and industry-specific insights to their constituents, helping boost their membership engagement and experience.

"In pursuit of excellence, associations recognize that providing enduring and relevant learning programs is a fundamental component of their mission to help protect, promote and advance their respective industries" said Bill Sheehan, Global Head of Associations Strategy at D2L. "As leaders in life-long learning, and strong believers of collaboration, connection, and leadership through education, we are proud to be working with ASAE and Association Forum and support them in their mission to empower association professionals in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry."

Serving communities comprised of thousands of association professionals, ASAE and Association Forum are critical learning hubs for the development of their members. The organizations look to provide their constituents with networking opportunities, compelling experiences and connections to powerful resources that fuel their professional advancement.

For over a century, ASAE has been the Center for Association Leadership in Washington, DC and their driving cause remains unchanged: to help associations and professionals advance members' careers and foster an involved community that inspires change through learning and collaboration.

"Our relationship with D2L is rooted in shared values and incredible alignment," said Derek Saunders, Associate Director, Partner Experience at ASAE. "D2L is a partner that understands the importance of enabling learning for professionals and we are confident that they can provide a lot of value to our members. We are excited to grow together."

Founded in 1916, Association Forum is the "Association for Associations in Chicago," and serves a vibrant community of 4,000+ members, who represent more than 44,000 association professionals from over 1,700 Chicago organizations. Committed to elevating the association management profession, the organization guides members in current industry challenges and opportunities and acts as a bridge between association executives and professionals to explore ideas and learn from each other.

"It is at the core of our priorities to connect our members to knowledgeable and trusted sources of information in our space, and D2L is exactly that," said Phyllis Scott, Senior Director, Business Operations at Association Forum. "As a strong thought leader in the association industry, we are certain that D2L is equipped with the knowledge and passion we seek in a partner, and we can't wait to see the one-of-a-kind member experiences that we will create collaboratively."

About ASAE

The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) is the essential organization for association management, representing both organizations and individual association professionals. As the Center for Association Leadership, ASAE is dedicated to helping association professionals achieve unimaginable levels of performance and empower them to transform society for the better. To learn more, visit https://www.asaecenter.org

About Association Forum

Association Forum is the hub for the large, yet close-knit Chicagoland association industry. They provide members with resources, education and networking opportunities that enhance and elevate the association management profession, both on a personal and organizational level, serving as a connecting point for association executives and professionals to meet and exchange ideas. For more information, visit https://www.associationforum.org/homedec

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

