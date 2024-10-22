D3 Launches Ape Names for ApeCoin Community

Built on ApeChain, Ape Names offer the ApeCoin community unique, interoperable Web3 identities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Global, a next-generation domain name company developing the first on-chain domain network, today announced the availability of Ape Names on ApeChain. This marks the first step in building the official interoperable name service for the ApeCoin DAO community.

The launch of Ape Names follows a proposal approved by a community vote earlier this year to apply for the .APE top-level domain (TLD) as the upcoming ICANN application round. In the meantime, users can purchase and use patent-pending tokenized Ape Names as an immediate Web3 identifier. These name tokens offer a wide range of Web3 utility, including being used as memorable multi-chain wallet addresses, cross-platform Web3 usernames, and decentralized infrastructure identifiers.

"Not much has changed in the past 20 years with traditional domains, we're aiming to change this by revolutionizing both domain ownership and the actual utility associated with Web3 identities" commented Fred Hsu, CEO and co-founder of D3. "We're incredibly excited that the Ape community shares our vision, and that together we will grow and modernize the internet by offering interoperable Ape Names identities. D3 will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems, and we look forward to building a community-led ecosystem that will connect five billion traditional internet users with one of the strongest and most visible Web3 communities in the world."

Ape Names will be minted on the ApeChain as one of the first use cases of the chain. Pending ICANN approval, D3 will award .APE domain names to Ape Names reservation token holders, followed by general availability for sale to the public. Ape Names will have compatibility with Web3 applications, further enhancing ApeCoin's utility and universal accessibility. Additionally, because .APE domains will be based on the root layer of the internet or Domain Name System (DNS), .APE domain names will have compatibility with existing internet tools applications, including native web browser and email support.

When approved, this means members of the ApeCoin community will be able to use:

yourname.ape as a website address

[email protected] as an email address

@yourname.ape as a verified username across Web3 platforms

"Since its inception, the ApeCoin community has fueled a massive cultural phenomenon by demonstrating power through unity, decentralization, and transparency," said Gerard Hernandez of the APE Foundation Special Council. "We're excited to see initiatives like Ape Names drive growth, revenue, utility, and real-world asset value back to the ApeCoin community. There is an imminent need for a comprehensive, all-in-one name solution that not only facilitates the growth of the APE brand and community, but also ensures futureproof utility for users. The APE Foundation is excited to partner closely with D3 to build the future of the internet together for Apes by Apes."

Ape Names is one of the charter projects being built on ApeChain. Going forward, D3 will continue working closely with other projects building in the ApeCoin ecosystem to ensure Ape Names are a core digital identity for the Ape community.

Visit ApeNames.com to learn more.

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the first authoritative network for existing and future domains as tokenized real-world assets for billions of users on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). As the official domain partner for top Web3 ecosystems including Magic Eden, NEAR Protocol, ApeCoin, Shiba Inu, Own The Doge, and Core DAO, D3 delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities that bridge the gap between traditional internet infrastructure and Web3. The D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.inc

About ApeChain

ApeChain is a network built on Arbitrum, designed to provide a high-performance, low-cost environment for Web3 gaming and decentralized applications. Leveraging the security of Ethereum and the scalability of Arbitrum, ApeChain offers developers and users an optimized platform for the next generation of blockchain-based experiences.

About ApeCoin DAO

ApeCoin DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that governs the ApeCoin ecosystem. The possibilities for blockchain's impact on culture are so endless that they can't possibly all be predicted yet. APE is a community-driven token designed to support future developments, controlled and shaped by ApeCoin DAO. As an ERC-20 governance and utility token, ApeCoin powers and incentivizes a decentralized community leading the way in web3 innovation, and all you need is 1 APE to become a member.

About The APE Foundation

The Ape Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin - an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3. The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance, and is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The Foundation is further responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community's ideas have the support they need to become a reality in a fair and inclusive way.

