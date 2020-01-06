D3O Introduces 5G Signal Plus Technology: The First 5G Compatible Smartphone Protection Material

Due to the high sensitivity of 5G, today's 4G smartphone cases can significantly impact the performance of 5G antennas, causing dropped calls, slow data transmission, and poor battery life with the device needing to work harder in order to find and maintain a good connection. Thinner cases made with low permittivity materials, such as D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology, allow for stronger signal to pass through the case.

"We are excited to introduce our latest material that not only provides the best impact protection to date, but also the most reliable signal for 5G smartphone users," said Mostyn Thomas, General Manager and CMO at D3O. "With stronger 5G reception than the closest market competitor, having a smartphone case with D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology means you can look forward to crystal-clear audio and video call quality as well as quicker download speeds."

In 2020, D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology will be implemented into Gear4 cases to provide the world's most advanced impact protection alongside optimal signal strength for 5G device owners.

"D3O provides Gear4 cases with the world's most advanced shock and impact protection and we are proud to bring to market the first true 5G compatible smartphone case utilizing D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. "5G phone owners with Gear4 cases won't need to worry about dropping their phone or dropping calls, knowing the most advanced technology available is protecting their device."

While an official industry testing protocol or certification standards have not yet been established for 5G case compatibility, 5G network provider Samsung set an initial permittivity benchmark of sub-2.5. D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology is the only material available to date that meets this benchmark, with a 5G permittivity of sub-2.49, providing consumers with 10% stronger signal output.

