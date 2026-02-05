Dabble Continues to Expand U.S. Footprint with Launch in Arizona

Marks expansion into 30th state in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabble announced that its platform has officially entered and is now live in the state of Arizona. This further expands Dabble's regulated U.S. market presence and makes its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) offering available to users in one of the country's most active gaming jurisdictions.

With over 3.4 million Dabblers and $300M+ paid out, Dabble's community-driven DFS gaming experience shows no signs of slowing down. The app has seen almost 9 million installs and over 102 million entries placed. The social aspect of the app is evident, with 13.6 million messages sent across the Dabble community, where 78% of players follow at least one other player and 42% of all picks are made by players copying or tailing other players' picks.

The Arizona launch represents a strategic milestone for Dabble as it continues to grow its footprint across legalized gaming markets in the United States. Users in Arizona can now access Dabble's platform in compliance with applicable state regulations.

Dabble continues its impressive growth in the U.S. market, and the launch aligns with the company's broader expansion strategy as it targets regulated markets and builds long-term scale across the U.S. gaming landscape. Arizona marks the 30th U.S. state in which Dabble is available.

"Arizona is exactly the kind of market built for Dabble - passionate sports fans, high engagement, and a community that loves to play together," said Tom Rundle, CEO at Dabble. "This launch reflects our continued commitment to expanding the Dabble community responsibly while delivering an engaging product experience."

About Dabble

Dabble is the social-first Daily Fantasy app living at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and the scrolling economy. By blending real-money play with a seamless social interface, Dabble allows fans to follow, chat, and copy picks within a living, breathing community. More than just an app, Dabble is an entertainment-driven platform where the experience is the product. You better believe it. For more information, visit Dabble.com or find us in the App Store.

