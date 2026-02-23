Dabble Continues to Expand U.S. Footprint with Launch in Colorado

Marks expansion into 31st state in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabble announced today that its platform has officially entered and is now live in the state of Colorado. The launch further expands Dabble's regulated U.S. market presence, making its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) offering available to users in one of the nation's most established and sports-driven gaming markets. Coming on the heels of their recent launch in Arizona, Dabble continues to expand their reach in the U.S. market.

With more than 3.4 million Dabblers and over $300 million paid out, Dabble's community-driven DFS gaming experience continues to gain momentum across the United States. The app has seen nearly 9 million installs and more than 102 million entries placed to date. Dabble's social-first design remains a key differentiator, with 13.6 million messages sent across the platform, 78% of players following at least one other user, and 42% of all picks made by players copying or tailing picks from the community.

The Colorado launch represents another strategic milestone in Dabble's national expansion, bringing its regulated DFS platform to a state known for strong sports fandom and a mature gaming ecosystem. Users in Colorado can now access Dabble's full experience in compliance with applicable state regulations.

Dabble's continued U.S. growth aligns with the company's long-term strategy of expanding responsibly across regulated markets while building scale and community nationwide. With the addition of Colorado, Dabble is now available in 31 U.S. states.

"Colorado is a natural fit for Dabble," said Tom Rundle, CEO of Dabble. "It's a state with passionate sports fans, an engaged gaming audience, and a culture that values community. We're excited to welcome Colorado players into the Dabble ecosystem and continue growing together."

About Dabble

Dabble is the social-first Daily Fantasy app living at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and the scrolling economy. By blending real-money play with a seamless social interface, Dabble allows fans to follow, chat, and copy picks within a living, breathing community. More than just an app, Dabble is an entertainment-driven platform where the experience is the product. You better believe it. For more information, visit Dabble.com or find us in the App Store.

