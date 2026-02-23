DaBella Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Minnesota Twins, becoming a Proud Partner of the organization. The collaboration connects fans to the excitement of Twins baseball through in-ballpark engagement and concourse activations at Target Field, plus season-long experiences celebrating homeowners and families across the greater Twins Territory.

DaBella x Minnesota Twins

Fans will see DaBella throughout the season via in-venue visibility, digital engagement, and community initiatives designed to strengthen local connections. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to serving families and communities across the region.

"Partnering with the Minnesota Twins reflects our commitment to building meaningful relationships within the communities we serve," said Stuart Herman, Chief Market Development Officer at DaBella. "The Twins organization represents excellence, tradition, and community pride. We are honored to align our brand with a team that brings families together across the greater Twins Territory and shares our values of performance, integrity, and local impact."

"We are thrilled to welcome DaBella to the Twins family," said Sean Moore, Minnesota Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. "DaBella's commitment to delivering exceptional quality for local communities mirrors our mission of building a better tomorrow. We can't wait to bring our fans and families together at Target Field and across the greater Twins Territory."

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT & FAN CONNECTION

Through this partnership, DaBella will connect with fans across the region while expanding awareness of its home improvement services throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding communities. The agreement includes a comprehensive mix of game-day integration, digital touchpoints, and in-person activations designed to engage fans throughout the season.

"This partnership is about more than brand visibility. It is about authentically connecting with homeowners across the greater Twins Territory," said Levin Ramirez, Sponsorship Manager at DaBella. "The Twins have a deep-rooted connection with their fans, and we are excited to build that same level of trust and recognition within the communities we serve."

Fans can expect co-branded promotions, targeted outreach, and interactive experiences delivered through community activations and local engagement initiatives.

DABELLA'S PRESENCE IN THE UPPER MIDWEST

DaBella continues to expand its footprint throughout the Upper Midwest, serving homeowners with roofing, siding, energy-efficient windows, and bath remodeling solutions. With a growing regional presence and a nationwide network of 68 branch locations, the company remains focused on delivering high-quality craftsmanship while investing in the communities it proudly serves.

As baseball season energizes fans across the greater Twins Territory, DaBella looks forward to celebrating alongside Twins supporters throughout the year.

ABOUT DABELLA

With headquarters in Texas and 65+ branch locations across the United States, DaBella is a values-driven home improvement company. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers and is committed to enhancing local communities through quality craftsmanship and trusted service. At DaBella, Quality Begins at Home.

SOURCE DaBella